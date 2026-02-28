Oak Cliff’s Beloved Rudy’s Chicken Closing After 30 Years

Source: Rudy’s Chicken / Rudy’s Chicken

After three decades of feeding Oak Cliff and the rest of North Texas, Rudy’s Chicken on Lancaster Road is closing its doors — and if you grew up anywhere near southern Dallas, you already know this one hurts.

This week, the line wrapped around the building like it was a holiday. Folks stood out there for hours just to get one last box. Not because it’s trendy. Not because it went viral. But because it’s Rudy’s.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 15,” one Fort Worth native said. Another man told us he rides the train over three times a week just for that chicken. That’s not convenience — that’s loyalty.

After nearly 30 years in business, a sign on the window says the final day will be Saturday, February 28. And just like that, a piece of Oak Cliff history is stepping aside.

Even Dallas’ own Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson reacted online in disbelief. That’s how deep this runs. From neighborhood families to world-class athletes, everybody’s got a Rudy’s story.

Back in 2013, the restaurant even received nearly $900,000 from the City of Dallas to build a new location — proof of just how much it meant to southern Dallas.

For many, this wasn’t just fried chicken. It was after-church Sunday dinner. It was stopping by with grandma. It was grabbing a box before heading home across the Trinity.

One customer said it best: “Rudy’s to Dallas is like grandma and grandpa in the country. We go because they paved the way.”

No word yet on why they’re closing. But one thing’s clear — this isn’t just a restaurant shutting down.

It’s family.

