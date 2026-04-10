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Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint "Raymond & Brown" Tour

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

Published on April 10, 2026
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The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience
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R&B fans, get ready to witness history!

Chris Brown and Usher, two of the biggest names in modern R&B, have officially announced their joint “Raymond & Brown” tour. This collaboration has been a long time coming, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

The announcement dropped on their Instagram pages, accompanied by a cinematic trailer featuring the duo cruising through the city on motorcycles. The teaser hinted at a high-energy, stadium-level experience, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation. While specific tour dates and ticket details are still under wraps, the tour is expected to kick off later in 2026.

Top-Earning Performers

Both artists are no strangers to electrifying live performances…nor are they strangers to making that cash.

Chris Brown’s “Breezy Bowl XX” was a massive success last year. Billboard reports that the massive stadium tour raked in $295.5 million in ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing tour ever by a Black American male solo artist.

Meanwhile, Usher’s two Las Vegas residencies have been the talk of the town, with fans raving about his smooth vocals and iconic showmanship. Between his shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Park MGM Hotel and Casino, the “My Way” residencies grossed a total of $114.7 million.

This joint tour also marks a significant moment in their careers, as it brings together two generations of R&B excellence. Despite past rumors of rivalry, Chris and Usher have always shown mutual respect, and this collaboration is proof of their shared commitment to the genre.

Stay tuned for more updates on the “Raymond & Brown” tour. With these two legends sharing the stage, it’s bound to be an unforgettable ride.

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour was originally published on hotspotatl.com

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