Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love

A collection of Chris Brown’s most captivating photos and stylish moments, showcasing why he remains one of R&B’s most admired artists.

Published on April 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Breezy Bowl Assets
Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

It’s no secret that Chris Brown has been a heartthrob since his teenage years. From the moment he stepped onto the scene, he quickly became a first crush for countless women. Even today, he still ranks high on many lists of top male celebrity crushes.

With the recent announcement of his upcoming tour alongside Usher Raymond, fans are filled with excitement. “The R&B Tour,” the name cleverly works as a double entendre; it includes the names of both artists, “Raymond & Brown,” while also paying homage to the genre both artists have helped shape and dominate for years. It’s a full-circle moment for R&B lovers, bringing together two generations of hitmakers on one stage.

Let’s take a look at our heartthrob, Chris Brown, and pictures of him that we have loved over the years.

TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

TRENDING: 25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Sexy Photos Of Chris Brown That We Love was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Rivers Hoopers v Patriots

J. Cole Posts Statement After Leaving Chinese Basketball Association

Hip-Hop Wired
T.I. Hosts 20th Anniversary Of Trap Muzik Dinner

T.I.’s Son King Harris Arrested In Georgia Following Traffic Stop

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Speaks To Press Outside The Oval Office

Social Media Believes Donald Trump's DoorDash Grandma Stunt Was Pure BS

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B

Cardi B Wants Tasha K Penalized Over Offset And Stefon Diggs Claims

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

Comment
27 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Comment
Fame Fridays At Greenhaus
4 Items
DFW  |  okayyyvickyj

Jayda Wayda Brawls at Club, But Dess Dior Shuts It Down

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Jodie Turner-Smith Gives Fans A Rare Glimpse Into Motherhood With Daughter Juno's K-Pop Demon Hunters-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close