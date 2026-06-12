Texas Active Shooter Leaves 1 Dead, 10 Injured

Source: Midland Reporter-Telegram/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

A gunman in Midland, who, according to officials, killed one person and injured at least 10 more, is now dead.

Midland officials say an active shooter was reported Friday morning near the corner of Industrial Avenue and Wall Street. It’s reported that shots were fired multiple times. The Midland mayor, Lori Blong, said the gunman had been contained by SWAT and officers who had been called to the scene. City officials later posted to Facebook saying the suspect was deceased. Mayor Blong said a drone was used to confirm the death of the gunman.

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Officials at Midland Memorial Hospital said the facility had received 9 victims, 4 of whom were in operating rooms and 5 who were listed as stable. An official wrote on Facebook, “The scene remains active and has not been cleared, road closures in the area are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future as the investigation continues.”

A family reunification center has been set up at Midland Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the gunman has not been released yet, nor has information about the victims

This is a developing story.