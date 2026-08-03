Listen Live
Close
Texas State News

New Texas THC Rules: Here’s What You Need To Know

New Texas THC regulations officially took effect July 31, enforcing a 0.3% THC limit, stricter testing requirements and more.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Strict new THC regulations limit potency, require testing and packaging, and increase retailer fees.
  • Supporters cite public health risks, while opponents argue it empowers illicit markets and reduces access.
  • Lawmakers plan to study THC's impact on healthcare costs, mental health, and psychosis risk.
Unknown Asian female botanical researcher using magnifying glass to inspect medical cannabis leaf in greenhouse
Source: Jack Tamrong / Getty

After months of court battles, the new THC rules went into place on Friday, July 31. The “Total THC” Rules were supposed to take effect March 31 but were paused several times. 

In May, the Texas Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision that the Department of State Health Services has broad authority to regulate substances. This ruling allowed officials to move ahead with plans to enforce the new rules while lawsuits about them play out. These rules were initially adopted in 2021 before years of court battles pushed back enforcement.

TRENDING: Explaining The Texas Ban Of Hemp-Derived THC Products

With the new regulations, there is a 0.3% THC limit for consumable hemp products. The rules also required testing as well as child-resistant packaging. Retailers’ licensing fees were also hiked from about $250 to $10,000 in some cases. Delta-8, Delta-10, and several related THC products are affected by this ban.

Due to state and federal laws, Delta-8 products are exempt, allowing them in a naturally occurring form as long as they don’t exceed the .3% by dry weight. 

Sarah Wood works with the Texas cannabis policy center, which opposes the new restrictions. She says, “These policies make our citizens less safe and free. Recriminalizing cannabis empowers the illicit market and puts regulated companies out of business.” Wood says that licensed sellers are already compliant with strict testing and labeling requirements, and these new rules could potentially push customers to buy unregulated THC products.

TRENDING: What Does 420 Mean For Black People Shut Out Of The Cannabis Industry?

However, some support this new rule; the Texas Medical Association, including their president Dr. Bradford Holland, MD, approve of the new regulations.

Holland tells news sources, “Even last year, about 544 calls to our poison control center with children under the age of five ingesting these substances. So it is a public control, public health issue.” Dr. Holland does not dismiss the potential for THC use in medicine but says products vary widely in strength, which should result in more oversight. He says, “There needs to be much more regulation and testing before we make any higher levels available. But frankly, we’re very comfortable with the current law as it’s going to be enacted.”

Texas Lieutenant Dan Patrick has already changed a state senate committee to be studying  “the impact of THC on increased health care costs, mental health emergency detentions, and the risk of being diagnosed with a THC-induced psychotic disorder.”

The legislative session begins jan 12.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2025 Beloved Benefit

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Hip-Hop Wired
hc052225 marijuana real estate ban

Explaining The Texas Ban Of Hemp-Derived THC Products

Hip-Hop Wired
Young man enjoying music walking in city with coffee

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) Playlist 7.31.26

Hip-Hop Wired
Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Joe Budden & Charlamagne Tha God Land Among The Highest-Paid Podcasters

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
A smiling woman in a red jacket stands in front of a billboard that reads "RENT'S DUE WE GOT YOU" and promotes a law firm and radio station.
Contests  |  emartinezione

Rent’s Due, We Got You

Comments
Schoolday Ends: To the Bus!
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

Plano Teacher’s 20-Year Career Ends in Arrest

Comments
30 Items
Work  |  T.E. Thomas

High-Paying Jobs You Can Get Without A College Degree

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

From Stellar Awards to Setting Sail: Jekalyn Carr Joins The One Voyage Cruise

Comments
43 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Baddie Goooaaaallllls! MORE Sporty Stunners, International It-Girlies & Global Glambassadors Who Slayed For Their Country At The 2026 World Cup

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close