Dallas Man Arrested For Druging & Assulting Teenager

Source: Radio ONE / General

Sunday, August 2nd, a 62-year-old man, David Michael Klepak, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child after authorities say he picked up a 14-year-old runaway girl, gave her drugs, and assaulted her over the course of three days at his Dallas home.

Klepak was taken into custody on Sunday evening following a traffic stop and is being held without bond.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Dallas police department, the 14-year-old victim ran away from her home July 29. Police say Klepak approached her offering her a ride in a luxury vehicle. Once she got in the vehicle, Klepak offered her methamphetamine, which she smoked from a glass pipe before taking her to his home located on Winton Street, where he assaulted her between July 29 and July 31.

TRENDING: The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

According to police, she was “homeless” for a day before she was recovered on August 2 by an acquaintance. The teenage girl told the acquaintance and provided details to the Dallas children’s advocacy center that allowed police to identify Klepak and his home, including descriptions of his residence. The victim said Klepak had a Bentley, Lexus, and two BMWs. She said he lived in a duplex that was “extremely messy, with items everywhere.”

TRENDING: All 41 IMAX 70mm Theaters Showing The Odyssey Around the World

Officers found Klepak driving a 2015 white luxury vehicle near his home on Sunday night after he committed a traffic violation, where officers indicated a traffic stop at 4200 Camden Ave and arrested him.

Authorities conducted an inventory search of the Bentley, where approximately 17 glass pipes were found containing residue.

During an interview at the dallas police headquarters, Klepak was read his Miranda rights and confessed to sexually assaulting the teenager. He was then charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a child.