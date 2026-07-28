Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas
- Variety of back-to-school giveaways hosted by nonprofits, churches, school districts, and community organizations.
- Events offer free supplies, haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations, food, and family activities.
- Giveaways aim to help parents prepare their children for a successful start to the school year.
Looking for free school supplies before the new school year? Families across the Dallas area have plenty of opportunities to stock up on backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other classroom essentials thanks to a variety of back-to-school giveaways hosted by local nonprofits, churches, school districts, and community organizations.
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Many of these events also include free haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations, food, and family-friendly activities, making it easier for parents to prepare their children for a successful start to the school year while easing the cost of back-to-school shopping.
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Take a look at these back-to-school giveaways happening around Dallas
Aug. 1st – Ron Murray 5th Annual Back To School Giveaway
Pinkston High School 12pm-2pm
Aug. 1st – 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway
MLK Center 2922 MLK Blvd. Dallas 12pm-1:30pm
Aug. 1st Build 30 Backpack School Supply Giveaway
Abounding Prosperity Dallas 2pm-3pm
Aug 1st – Next Gen Solane Back To School 5:30pm-7pm
9940 White Rock Trail, Dallas TX
Aug 2nd – Rising Star Baptist Church Back To School Drive 12pm-2pm
4216 Ave M Fort Worth TX
Aug. 2nd DFW Classic Car Club
107 N. Cedar Ridge. Duncanville 2pm-4pm
Aug. 2nd – NPHC Of NDS Back To School
Rodriguez Middle School 8650 Martop Rd Cross Roads, Tx 2pm-4pm
Aug. 5th – Mavs X Target Back To School Block Party
2417 Haskell Ave., Dallas, TX 75204 5:30pm-8pm
Aug 6th – Zay Day – Back To School Drive 2pm-4pm
Texas Fadez Barber College 219 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208
Aug. 6th – IDK Foundation Back To School Hygiene Drive
Ekko Lounge 18918 Midway Rd. Dallas 7pm-9pm
Aug 7th – Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair 30th Anniversary 5am-2pm
Fair Park 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas TX
Aug. 7th – Tarrant County Back To School 5am-1pm
5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Aug. 8th – For Oak Cliff Back To School Drive
907 E. Ledbetter Dallas TX 9am-11am
Aug. 8th – Ignite Back To School Drive
3520 E. Berry St. Fort Worth TX 9am-11am
Aug. 8th – Ron Murray 5th Annual Back To School Supply Giveaway
Seguin High School 12pm-2pm
August 8th – Buzz Back To School – Fort Worth 10am-12pm
Doc Session Recreation Center 201 S Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Aug. 14th – Annual ROC Unit Back To School Giveaway
4343 Gannon Lane Suite 300, Dallas, Texas ( Event Center) 5pm-7pm
Sept 12th – Roland Parrish Classic Battle Of High School Championships 12pm-6pm
Cotton Bowl 3750 The Midway, Dallas, TX 75215
Sept 19th – UNCF Walk For Education 7am-10am
The University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center 500 W Nedderman Dr. Arlington, TX 76013
Sept 26th – Sister’s Network Dallas 6000 Steps Breast Cancer Walk 8am-10am
Friendship West Baptist Church 2020 West Wheatland Rd. Dallas
Oct 6th – National Night Out 4:30pm-6:30pm
330 E. Camp Wisdom Rd, Dallas Tx 75241