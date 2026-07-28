Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Looking for free school supplies before the new school year? Families across the Dallas area have plenty of opportunities to stock up on backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other classroom essentials thanks to a variety of back-to-school giveaways hosted by local nonprofits, churches, school districts, and community organizations.

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Many of these events also include free haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations, food, and family-friendly activities, making it easier for parents to prepare their children for a successful start to the school year while easing the cost of back-to-school shopping.

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Take a look at these back-to-school giveaways happening around Dallas