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Back-to-School Giveaways Around Dallas

Find the best back-to-school giveaways in Dallas, including free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, health screenings and more.

Published on July 28, 2026
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  • Variety of back-to-school giveaways hosted by nonprofits, churches, school districts, and community organizations.
  • Events offer free supplies, haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations, food, and family activities.
  • Giveaways aim to help parents prepare their children for a successful start to the school year.
Row of yellow school buses parked on a street, with "SCHOOL BUS" text visible on the side of each bus.
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Looking for free school supplies before the new school year? Families across the Dallas area have plenty of opportunities to stock up on backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and other classroom essentials thanks to a variety of back-to-school giveaways hosted by local nonprofits, churches, school districts, and community organizations.

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Many of these events also include free haircuts, health screenings, vaccinations, food, and family-friendly activities, making it easier for parents to prepare their children for a successful start to the school year while easing the cost of back-to-school shopping.

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Take a look at these back-to-school giveaways happening around Dallas

Aug. 1st – Ron Murray 5th Annual Back To School Giveaway

Pinkston High School 12pm-2pm

Aug. 1st – 6th Annual Backpack Giveaway

MLK Center 2922 MLK Blvd. Dallas 12pm-1:30pm

Aug. 1st Build 30 Backpack School Supply Giveaway 

Abounding Prosperity Dallas 2pm-3pm

Aug 1st – Next Gen Solane Back To School 5:30pm-7pm

9940  White Rock Trail, Dallas TX

Aug 2nd – Rising Star Baptist Church Back To School Drive 12pm-2pm

4216 Ave M Fort Worth TX 

Aug. 2nd DFW Classic Car Club

107 N. Cedar Ridge. Duncanville  2pm-4pm

Aug. 2nd – NPHC Of NDS Back To School

Rodriguez Middle School 8650 Martop Rd Cross Roads, Tx  2pm-4pm

Aug. 5th – Mavs X Target Back To School Block Party

2417 Haskell Ave., Dallas, TX 75204   5:30pm-8pm

Aug 6th – Zay Day – Back To School Drive 2pm-4pm

Texas Fadez Barber College 219 W Jefferson Blvd Dallas, TX 75208

Aug. 6th – IDK Foundation Back To School Hygiene Drive

Ekko Lounge 18918 Midway Rd. Dallas 7pm-9pm

Aug 7th – Dallas Mayor’s Back To School Fair 30th Anniversary  5am-2pm

Fair Park 3809 Grand Ave, Dallas TX

Aug. 7th – Tarrant County Back To School  5am-1pm   

5301 Campus Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Aug. 8th – For Oak Cliff Back To School Drive

907 E. Ledbetter Dallas TX    9am-11am

Aug. 8th – Ignite Back To School Drive  

3520 E. Berry St. Fort Worth TX 9am-11am

Aug. 8th – Ron Murray 5th Annual Back To School Supply Giveaway

Seguin High School 12pm-2pm

August 8th – Buzz Back To School – Fort Worth 10am-12pm

Doc Session Recreation Center 201 S Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76111

Aug. 14th – Annual ROC Unit Back To School Giveaway

4343 Gannon Lane Suite 300, Dallas, Texas ( Event Center) 5pm-7pm

Sept 12th – Roland Parrish Classic Battle Of High School Championships 12pm-6pm

Cotton Bowl 3750 The Midway, Dallas, TX 75215

Sept 19th – UNCF Walk For Education  7am-10am

The University of Texas at Arlington Maverick Activities Center 500 W Nedderman Dr. Arlington, TX 76013

Sept 26th – Sister’s Network Dallas 6000 Steps Breast Cancer Walk 8am-10am

Friendship West Baptist Church 2020 West Wheatland Rd. Dallas 

Oct 6th – National Night Out  4:30pm-6:30pm

330 E. Camp Wisdom Rd,  Dallas Tx 75241

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