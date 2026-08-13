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Can We Get A Break?! Another Food Recall Hits Texas

Beef, eggs, lettuce and more have been recalled this year. At this point, can we PLEASE get a break from these grocery scares?

Published on August 13, 2026
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Perfectly grilled premium beef steak on black background
Source: banusevim / Getty

Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled after the products were imported into the U.S. without being properly reinspected. The beef was distributed to retailers and distributors in Texas and Florida.

The recalled products include cuts like top sirloin, eye round, topside, flat and knuckle beef. The products are marked with the Argentine establishment number “EST. N° OF. 2025” and shipping mark “26644-AA.”

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury connected to the beef, but the USDA says the products could already be sitting in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

So, before you fire up the grill or start meal prepping, check your beef. If you have recalled products, don’t eat them. Throw them away or return them to the place where you purchased them.

And if you feel like you’ve been hearing about food recalls ALL YEAR… you’re not imagining it.

In 2026, recalls have included nearly 1.6 million cartons of eggs over Salmonella concerns, iceberg lettuce connected to a Cyclospora investigation, ready-to-eat deli meats over potential Listeria contamination, and several prepared foods, dips, salsas and guacamole containing jalapeños because of possible Salmonella contamination.

So yeah… eggs, lettuce, jalapeños, deli meat and now BEEF?!

We can’t eat NOTHING!

Seriously though, take a quick look through your fridge and freezer. If something is part of a recall, don’t risk it. Better to toss the groceries than gamble with your health.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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