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See How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower In North Texas

The 2026 Perseid meteor shower peaks Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Find the best time and viewing tips for North Texas skywatchers.

Published on August 12, 2026
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Perseids Meteor Shower Over The Carpathian Mountains In Lviv Oblast
Source: Global Images Ukraine / Getty

North Texas skywatchers are in for a treat as the annual Perseid meteor shower reaches its peak overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Clear skies and a dark moon phase will provide ideal conditions across the region, with peak activity expected between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday. This year’s shower coincides with a new moon, leaving skies mostly dark and cloud-free.

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Early Wednesday morning, isolated meteor showers were reported; the frequency of “shooting stars” is expected to significantly increase during the overnight peak. Viewers looking towards the northeast about 40 degrees above the Perseus constellation will have the best opportunity to see the display; it’s recommended that you move away from the city lights to maximize visibility.

The meteor shower provides a brief distraction from the heat wave across the region. High pressure remains over Texas, pushing afternoon temperatures above 100 degrees for most of North Texas, with a forecast high of 101 degrees at DFW Airport.

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Windy conditions and a drier air mass have kept official heat advisory criteria just below the threshold set by the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

However, prolonged exposure to the triple-digit temperatures remains hazardous. There have been nearly 30 consecutive days without rain, low humidity, and consistent winds; this combination has elevated fire danger across the area.

Stay cool and stay safe. 

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