Middle Child Magic: 12 Famous Faces You Didn’t Know Were in the Middle

Being the middle child comes with its reputation, often caught between the trailblazing oldest and the spoiled youngest. But it turns out, some of your favorite stars know that “middle kid” life all too well. From Hollywood A-listers to music icons, these celebs grew up navigating the sibling sandwich and still managed to stand out. Here are 12 celebrities you probably didn’t know were middle children — and how their spot in the family lineup may have shaped the stars they became.

1. Jennifer Lopez JLo has an older sister, Leslie, and a younger sister, Lynda. 2. Princess Diana Diana is the second youngest of five, with multiple older and younger siblings 3. Madonna Madonna is the third of six children in her family. Her older siblings are Anthony and Martin, and her younger siblings are Paula, Christopher, and Melanie 4. Peyton Manning Peyton Manning is the second son among his siblings 5. Miley Cyrus Miley is the third of six children, with older siblings Trace and Brandi, and younger siblings Braison and Noah. Her family also includes a half-brother, Christopher Cody Cyrus 6. Jaden Smith Jaden is the second of three children. His older half-brother is Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, and his younger sister is Willow Smith 7. Mark Zuckerberg Mark has one older sister, Randi, and two younger sisters, Donna and Arielle 8. Michael Jordan Michael is the fourth of five children, with two older siblings and two younger siblings. His older siblings are James Jr. and Larry, and his younger siblings are Deloris and Roslyn. According to his biography 9. Zoe Saldaña Zoe has two sisters: an older sister named Mariel and a younger sister named Cisely 10. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. King had an older sister, Willie Christine King, and a younger brother, Alfred Daniel Williams King 11. John Legend John is the second eldest of four children. His siblings include an older brother and two younger siblings 12. Chris Hemsworth Chris has an older brother, Luke Hemsworth, and a younger brother, Liam Hemsworth