Bang For Your Buck:Things You Can Buy For $1 in This Economy
Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy
Once upon a time, a dollar could buy lunch, a movie ticket, and maybe even a little happiness. Fast-forward to 2026, and it barely makes it out of the parking lot and in some places you cant even get in the parking lot with parking cost being $10 or more at certian places.
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However, in honor of National Dollar Day on August 8, we decided to celebrate America’s most overworked piece of currency by seeing just how much life is left in a single buck. Believe it or not, there are still a few things you can snag for $1 if you know where to look.
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So whether you’re stretching your budget or just here for the laughs, here’s our completely unscientific list of things you can still get for a dollar in today’s economy. Because these days, finding a bargain deserves its own national holiday.
Four quarters
A McDonald’s app deal (when available)
A fountain drink at some convenience stores
A small coffee at select gas stations
A lottery scratch-off ticket
A bottle of water
A banana
An apple (at many grocery stores)
A pack of ramen noodles
A packet of oatmeal
A single taco during Taco Tuesday specials
A slice of pizza at warehouse clubs (with membership)
A piece of fruit at a farmers market
A greeting card from Dollar Tree
Gift wrap
Party balloons (basic latex)
A notebook
Pens
Pencils
Sticky notes
A toothbrush
Travel-size toothpaste
Bar soap
Hair ties
Bobby pins
Lip balm (store brands)
A reusable shopping bag
Kitchen sponge
Measuring spoons
Plastic food storage containers
Paper plates
Plastic cups
Birthday candles
Seed packets for a garden
Seasonal decorations after clearance
A newspaper (where still sold)
A photo print (4×6) at many pharmacies
A single postcard
A pack of gum
A few pieces of candy
One gumball machine prize
A vending machine snack (in some locations)
A bus ride in a few cities with discounted fares
Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com