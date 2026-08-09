Three Charged with Witness Threats In Nolan Wells Case

The investigation into the mysterious death of Mississippi teen Nolan Wells has taken another turn as three people now face charges for allegedly threatening witnesses and officials connected to the case.

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According to NBC News, Edward James Porter, Joseph Alfredo Vasquez Dumarce and Michelle Francine Edwards have been charged in three separate instances involving alleged threats. Authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding Wells’ death.

Wells was found dead on Mississippi’s Horn Island on July 6, two days after traveling there with a large group of friends to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Edward James Porter Accused Of Threatening Witnesses And Their Families

According to NBC News, court documents obtained state Porter is accused of repeatedly threatening two witnesses on July 31.

A probable cause affidavit alleges that Porter made multiple calls to the witnesses and threatened to kill both them and their families. Officials allege Porter also told the witnesses that he knew where they lived.

The alleged threats became even more disturbing during Porter’s communications with the second witness.

NBC News cites the affidavit where Porter allegedly threatened to “cut them up and put them into a suitcase.”

The outlet did not identify the two witnesses or detail their specific connections to the investigation into Wells’ death.

A Jackson County Judge Was Allegedly Sent A Bomb Threat

NBC News states authorities have also charged Dumarce after he allegedly sent threatening Facebook messages to a Jackson County chancery court judge on July 11.

A screenshot included in court documents reportedly shows messages from an account with the username “yaeyae962” threatening that a package containing a bomb would be sent to the judge’s office:

“There will be a package coming to your guys office in the next few days. It’s gonna blow you away when you see it lol.” The message allegedly continued, “Once that package is opened the timer will start. And then you have maybe 10 seconds or less to ask god forgiveness.”

Authorities subsequently traced the Facebook account to Dumarce.

The outlet notes a potential connection between the alleged threat and the group that was with Wells before his death.

Ashlee Cole, the mother of one of Wells’ friends who was with him on Horn Island, is a Jackson County judge. Cole previously posted about Wells’ death on Facebook and said her son was cooperating with authorities.

Grand jury charging documents identify the alleged victim in Dumarce’s case only by the initials “A.C.”

NBC News reports that Cole later shared screenshots of Instagram and Facebook messages from the “yaeyae962” account that contained the same threats included in court documents.

A Third Defendant Allegedly Threatened Two Government Offices

Edwards was charged with making a bomb threat to the George County Chancery Clerk’s Office on July 23 before allegedly making another threat against the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office later that same day.

Court documents allege that Edwards called the George County chancery clerk more than 20 times in an eight-minute span.

In NBC News, the affidavit alleges that Edwards made statements including “do not go outside,” “the clock is ticking” and “die.”

Officials allege that the probable cause affidavit states Edwards then called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office eight times over nearly 20 minutes saying:

“Y’all got a bomb outside, don’t come outside b––,”

Questions Continue To Surround Nolan Wells’ Death

The threats come as Wells’ family continues seeking answers about what happened after the teen traveled to Horn Island on July 4. The Wells family has also been receiving hate mail.

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Wells’ friends told authorities their boat began taking on water, forcing them to leave the gathering early. The group reportedly told investigators that Wells decided to remain behind and planned to catch a later ride with other people.

His friends said that was the last time they saw him.

Wells’ mother and one of his friends reported him missing after he failed to return home. His body was discovered July 6 at the northwest tip of Horn Island.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Wells’ family, has since raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. Crump has questioned whether race could have played a role, noting that Wells appeared to have been one of only a few Black people at the gathering that day.

Crump also challenges suggestions from law enforcement that Wells may have drowned, pointing to the teenager’s swimming ability and athletic background.

Three Charged with Witness Threats In Nolan Wells Case was originally published on bossip.com