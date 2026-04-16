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TIME100: Keke Palmer, Coco Jones & More Lead the Influence

TIME100: Keke Palmer, Coco Jones & More Lead the Influence

From Keke Palmer to global leaders, see who’s shaping culture—and why influence starts with impact.

Published on April 16, 2026
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obama_185_mac.jpg Senator Obama signs a copy of a Time magazine with his picture on the cover. Senator Barack Obama, D. Illinois, possible presidential candidate, in San Francisco today stopping KGO studios for an interview, an hour on the Ronn Owens rad
Source: San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Every year, the TIME100 list reminds us that influence doesn’t come from one lane—it comes from impact. And in 2026, some of the names hitting that list feel real familiar to our culture.

You’ve got stars like Keke Palmer, who continues to level up as an actress, entrepreneur, and unapologetic voice for authenticity.

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
Source: David Crotty / Getty

Coco Jones is turning R&B into a movement again, pairing vocals with visibility for young Black artists.

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Model Anok Yai is redefining beauty standards globally.

The Fashion Awards 2025 Presented By Pandora - Arrivals
Source: Joe Maher / Getty

Zoe Saldaña keeps breaking barriers as one of the highest-grossing actresses of all time.

98th Oscars - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

On the acting side, Sterling K. Brown continues to deliver powerful performances while advocating for deeper representation in Hollywood.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty

And on the track, Noah Lyles isn’t just winning races—he’s bringing personality, confidence, and global attention back to sprinting.

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

But the TIME100 isn’t just about entertainment. It’s global. Leaders like Pope Leo XIV, Claudia Sheinbaum, Zohran Mamdani, and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah are shaping policy, culture, and conversations far beyond the U.S.

So what does it take to make the list? There’s no single formula. TIME editors spend months reviewing nominations from around the world, looking for people who are shifting culture, leading movements, and making measurable impact—whether that’s through community work, innovation, or influence in their field.

And here’s the real takeaway: influence isn’t reserved for celebrities or politicians. It’s about how you move your community, your industry, and your voice. The same energy that put these names on the list? It can start anywhere—even with you.

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