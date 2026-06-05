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Dallas has another fun evening on the calendar with the Moonlight Market and Night Festival at Griggs Park on June 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. The event brings together local shopping, food, music, and a relaxed nighttime atmosphere that gives residents a chance to enjoy the park in a new way.

Overview

Location: Griggs Park (2200 Hugo St, Dallas, TX 75204)

Time: 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost: Free and open to the public

Activities: Browsing 40+ artisan vendor booths, enjoying live music, grabbing a bite from local bites/food trucks, and sipping craft cocktails on the lawn

Pet Policy: Dog-friendly (pup cups and photo ops are usually available

Tips for Attending

Parking: Street parking is strictly limited around Griggs Park. It is highly recommended to walk, use rideshare, or take the M-Line Trolley (getting off at the Standard Pour stop is the easiest access).

Street parking is strictly limited around Griggs Park. It is highly recommended to walk, use rideshare, or take the M-Line Trolley (getting off at the Standard Pour stop is the easiest access). Seating: Bring a lawn chair or a picnic blanket to relax on the grass while listening to the bands. [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]

What to expect

The Moonlight Market and Night Festival is designed as a lively evening outing for the community. Guests can expect a mix of vendor booths, local goods, food options, and a festive park setting that feels more social and relaxed than a daytime market.

Events like this are a great way to support local vendors and enjoy a simple night out close to home. They also give attendees a chance to discover new small businesses, grab dinner or snacks, and connect with the local community without needing to travel far.

Why Griggs Park works well

Griggs Park offers a neighborhood-friendly setting that fits this kind of event naturally. Its open outdoor space makes it a strong location for a market-and-festival format, especially in the evening when the atmosphere can feel cooler, more comfortable, and more welcoming for families, couples, and groups of friends.

What to bring

Since the event runs from 6 to 10 p.m., it is smart to arrive with comfortable walking shoes, a phone charger, and a little extra spending money. Depending on the weather, a light jacket or fan may also make the evening more comfortable.

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