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Megan Thee Stallion Launches "Hot Dog Summer"

“Hot Dog Summer” Is Official—Thanks to Megan Thee Stallion’s New Swim Drop

Megan expands her swimwear line to men, women, and pets—yes, your dog is officially part of Hot Girl Summer.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Black Women's History Month Logo
  • Megan Thee Stallion's new swimwear line caters to women, men, and pets, promoting inclusive 'Hot Girl Summer' fun.
  • Megan recently rescued a dog named Tyger, adding him to her growing fur family and inspiring her latest collection.
  • The affordable, vacation-ready line features bright colors, beachy designs, and slogans like 'Hot Dog Summer' for all.
Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion at Paraiso Miami Swim Week - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

The one and only Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a brand-new Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection—and baby, it’s not just for the girls anymore.

We’re talking women’s swimsuits, men’s swimwear, AND pet outfits. Yes… your dog can now be fully booked and busy in a “Hot Dog Summer” barkini. Because why should you be the only one serving looks at the pool?

But this drop hits a little deeper for Megan this time.

Recently, Megan revealed she welcomed a new rescue dog into her home—a pup named Tyger. She shared that she saved him from a kill shelter right before he was set to be euthanized, calling it a moment that opened her eyes and pushed her to act fast. In her own words, she said she told them, “Just give him to me. I’ll take him.”

Tyger is now part of her growing fur family alongside her French bulldog 4oe and her cat Nine—and from the way she described it, he’s already fully settled in, snuggling right into her neck like he’s been there forever.

Fans flooded her comments praising her for the rescue, calling the moment emotional, sweet, and “pawsitively” heartwarming.

Now, with a new swim line and a new puppy, Megan is really living up to the Hot Girl Summer brand—just with a little extra bark this year. In addition to the barkini’s for dogs, they will also have tees, and full-on cuteness with slogans like “Hot Dog Summer” and “Little Hottie.”

The women’s line is giving full vacation energy with bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups in bright, beachy colors and seashell prints. The men aren’t left out either—swim trunks and tanks come stamped with “Hot Boy Summer” for the guys who know they’re the moment.

Megan says the goal was simple: bring everybody into her Hot Girl Universe. Translation? No gatekeeping summer fun this year.

Even better, the prices are actually wallet-friendly, with most pieces ranging from about $10 to $32. So yes, you can be cute, coordinated, and still afford snacks at the cookout.

The collection is available now at Walmart, Walmart.com, and MeganTheeStallion.com—but don’t wait too long. Anything stamped “Hot Girl Summer” tends to sell out faster than you can say “pool party.”

Megan didn’t just drop swimwear… she dropped a whole summer mood.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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