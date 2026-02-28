LAST WEEKEND TO WIN CARDI B TICKETS ON THE BEAT

Dallas is officially on high alert! On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the one and only

Cardi B is set to take over the

American Airlines Center (AAC) for her highly anticipated “Little Miss Drama Tour”. The energy in the city is already electric as fans prepare for what is expected to be a historic, sold-out night.

The AAC is bracing for a massive turnout, with the arena likely reaching its full capacity of over 18,000 to 20,000 fans. Following the pattern of her other tour stops, which have already seen crowds exceeding 13,000 and shattered box office records, Dallas is expected to be one of the tour’s crowning moments. Ticket demand has been so intense that even “nosebleed” seats are becoming a luxury.

If you haven’t secured your spot yet, don’t panic—but you have to move fast.

97.9 The Beat DFW is the exclusive place to be this weekend. They are the only station giving you the chance to win your way into the show for free. Keep your dial locked to 97.9 The Beat all weekend long, because once those tickets are gone, they’re gone.

LISTEN TO WIN AT THESE TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Saturday:10a,1p, 3p, 7p,8p

Sunday:11a,12p, 2p,4p,7p