Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
Entertainment

LAST WEEKEND TO WIN CARDI B TICKETS ON THE BEAT

Cardi B Is Coming To The Triple D And We Are The Only Station With Tickets In THe City THis Weekend! Pull Up To The Beat To Win!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Published on February 28, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas is officially on high alert! On Saturday, March 7, 2026, the one and only 

Cardi B is set to take over the 

American Airlines Center (AAC) for her highly anticipated “Little Miss Drama Tour”. The energy in the city is already electric as fans prepare for what is expected to be a historic, sold-out night.

The AAC is bracing for a massive turnout, with the arena likely reaching its full capacity of over 18,000 to 20,000 fans. Following the pattern of her other tour stops, which have already seen crowds exceeding 13,000 and shattered box office records, Dallas is expected to be one of the tour’s crowning moments. Ticket demand has been so intense that even “nosebleed” seats are becoming a luxury.

If you haven’t secured your spot yet, don’t panic—but you have to move fast. 

97.9 The Beat DFW is the exclusive place to be this weekend. They are the only station giving you the chance to win your way into the show for free. Keep your dial locked to 97.9 The Beat all weekend long, because once those tickets are gone, they’re gone.

LISTEN TO WIN AT THESE TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Saturday:10a,1p, 3p, 7p,8p

Sunday:11a,12p, 2p,4p,7p

Related Tags

TM

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment
Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
7 Items
News  |  tethomas

Five Arrested After 110 MPH Police Chase in North Texas

Comment
iOne Local Sales| NE-YO & Akon- kbfb | 2026-02-05
Contests  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Register To Win NE-YO & Akon Tickets!

Comment
Love For 214
Music  |  bigbink

THAT TIME ALL THE DFDUB ARTISTS PULLED UP FOR 214 DAY

Comment
Sports  |  tethomas

Super Bowl LXI Logo Creates Fan Theories On Who Will Play In 2027

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close