Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Tasha K Spills Tea on The Morning Hustle Interview

Published on February 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Morning Hustle Tasha K Interview Cover
Source: Reach Media / other

Tasha K Keeps It Real on The Morning Hustle

Tasha K, never one to hold back, recently stopped by the Morning Hustle radio show for an interview that was equal parts hilarious, insightful, and messy. The controversial media personality dished on everything from celebrity drama to the business of gossip, reminding everyone why she stays in the mix.


The conversation kicked off with a focus on self-love, confidence, and how Black women navigate relationships and beauty standards. Tasha touched on the power of rocking natural hair, framing it as an act of self-acceptance. She described her popular show, “Unwind with Tasha K,” as a mix of wine, hot topics, and comedy, a space where she can truly be herself.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Tasha K interview without some tea. She dove into the drama rapper Offset. Tasha claims she received a cease and desist from Offset’s team after speaking on his tea. This led to a discussion about her process for vetting sources. She explained that people constantly send her receipts and that she has a team dedicated to verifying information before it goes public.

Tasha also addressed her own legal troubles, including a high-profile lawsuit she lost. She acknowledged that not having a top-tier legal team at the time was a major setback, emphasizing that the length of your “bread” often determines the outcome in court. She also mentioned a past legal win against Kevin Hart.

Finally, Tasha K offered a unique perspective on the nature of gossip itself. She defended her line of work by stating that even sacred texts are built on stories about people’s lives and experiences. For her, gossip is a fundamental part of how culture is created and shared, a narrative that connects us all.

Tasha K Spills Tea on The Morning Hustle Interview was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" To Donald Trump's Immigration Policies

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace

Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole "Doesn't Know" If He'll Be Featured On Drake's New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys

Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Kya Kelly

100 Years of Black Labels & Music Ownership

Comment
Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
7 Items
News  |  tethomas

Five Arrested After 110 MPH Police Chase in North Texas

Comment
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Hot Girl Heat: Megan Thee Stallion Sends Tongues Wagging With Juvenile 'B.B.B.' Remix Tease, Fans Wonder When It's Dropping

Comment
23 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
10 Items
Local  |  Jarrett Huff

RODEOHOUSTON Bag Policy 2026: What You Can & Can't Bring

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close