Fort Worth Man Found Dead In Shallow Grave

Two suspects, aged 23, arrested for murder of 24-year-old man who went missing from a party.

Victim's body found in shallow grave, cause of death determined as stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Suspects allegedly made incriminating statements to friends about the victim 'not coming around anymore.'

Source: Radio ONE / General

In December, a Fort Worth man was found buried in a shallow grave, and a second person is now facing charges for the murder.

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23-year-old Chase Cook was arrested and booked in Tarrant County Jail on Tuesday. He is the second person to be arrested for the death of 24-year-old John Richardson. The first person to be arrested was 23-year-old Alexander James Nicolas, who was arrested and also charged with the death of John Richardson.

The victim was reported missing on November 30 after leaving a party, heading to his girlfriend’s house, but he never showed up.

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His body was later found on December 22, 2025, in what police described as a shallow grave in a wooded area. The Medical Examiner’s Office in Tarrant County later determined that he died from stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

According to the arrest affidavit for Nicholas Richardson, he was seen by multiple witnesses leaving the party with Nicholas, who promised him he would drop him off at his girlfriend’s house in white settlement.

When detectives initially questioned Nicolas, he said he and Richardson had dropped him off somewhere else. When questioned a few weeks later nicolas said Richardson asked to be dropped off somewhere else because he wanted to take an Uber.

During the investigation, the detectives talked to a friend of the two men who said Nicholas told him Richardson “wouldn’t be coming around anymore.” when the friend asked what he meant the friend says Nicholas made the gun shape with his fingers and said ‘you know what I mean.’ the friend asked him if he killed richard nicholas shook his head yes and if he wanted to know what happened that they could go into the woods and turn their phones off is whats stated in the affidavit.

A second friend told detectives that Nicholas contacted him the night that Richardson disappeared, and it’s alleged that the argument was about.

Cook’s girlfriend also told detectives that Nicholas contacted him the night Richardson disappeared. She remembers Cook leaving in the middle of the night to go help Nicholas. The affidavit states that his girlfriend said:” A few days later, when he had been drinking, he told her that they were digging a 6-foot hole that night.”

Detectives used both Nicholas’s and Richardson’s phones.

According to the court document, detectives used data from both phones to find Richardson’s remains in the woods in a shallow grave.

This investigation is ongoing.