Register to Win The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab

Answer 10 Questions in 60 Secoonds for a Chance to Win $1K!

Published on January 6, 2026
Morning Hustle cash grab 2026
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

HOW TO ENTER:

Contestants will be called to play and have 60 seconds to answer 10 questions correctly.

Go to TheMorningHustle.com and sign up to play ( SIGN UP HERE ) OR Text CASH to 71007 and receive a link to sign up to play.

Listen to play along and win every weekday at 7:05 and 8:05 ET (8:05 and 7:05 CT).

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES, 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. VOID IN Puerto Rico, OVERSEAS MILITARY INSTALLATIONS, OTHER US TERRITORIES AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. CLICK FOR OFFICIAL RULES

