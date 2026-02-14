Listen Live
214 DAY – LIL RONNIE MUTHA F – HIS BIGGEST SONG STILL RESONATES

Lil Ronnie Still Gets A Bag Since He Dropped "Circle" Its Still Being Played All Over The World

Published on February 13, 2026
Lil Ronnie is a well-known artist out of Dallas, Texas, especially respected in the city’s club scene and behind the scenes as a songwriter.

🎵 “IN A CIRCLE”

“In A Circle” became one of the biggest club records to come out of Dallas, getting heavy rotation in local clubs and building Lil Ronnie’s name as a staple in the city’s party sound. The track helped solidify his reputation for:

  • Catchy hooks
  • High-energy bounce
  • Authentic Dallas street flavor

✍🏾 Writing Credits

Beyond his own music, Lil Ronnie is also recognized for his songwriting contributions. He has received writing credits and collaborated with various mainstream artists, which expanded his influence beyond Texas. His ability to craft hooks and structure records has made him valuable in studio sessions.

Dallas has a strong lineage of influential artists (like Erykah Badu and Post Malone), and Lil Ronnie represents a different lane — more rooted in the club/street movement — but still impactful in shaping the city’s modern sound.aborations.

