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Oak Cliff Families Seek Accountability After Explosion

Oak Cliff Families Seek Answers and Accountability After Explosion

Residents are still living with the aftermath as grieving families begin taking legal action.

Published on June 2, 2026
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AptExplosion_07.JPG
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Days after a devastating explosion tore through an Oak Cliff apartment complex, many residents say they are still waiting for something as basic as hot water, air conditioning, and answers.

The blast destroyed the former Clyde Apartments, claimed three lives, and left an entire community shaken. While investigators continue examining what caused the explosion, neighbors living nearby say the impact didn’t end when the smoke cleared.

Perez Family Vigil
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Some residents are still dealing with boarded-up windows, disrupted gas service, and concerns about whether their homes are safe. For many, the uncertainty has become just as difficult as the damage itself.

“We can’t cook, we can’t do anything,” one resident told local reporters, describing life in the days following the explosion.

Now, the tragedy is moving from the disaster site to the courtroom.

Michelle Collins, the daughter of Sylvia Collins—one of the three people killed in the blast—has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Atmos Energy, Barba Drilling, and the property owners. The lawsuit alleges negligence and argues the deadly explosion could have been prevented.

Sylvia Collins was known throughout the community as an activist, volunteer, and advocate who spent much of her time helping others. Friends say she was the type of person who always showed up when people needed support.

OakCliffVigil_09.JPG
Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The lawsuit seeks compensation for funeral expenses, lost income, and the emotional toll of losing a loved one. It also raises questions about gas line safety and whether proper precautions were taken before the explosion occurred.

As investigators continue their work, families are mourning, neighbors are struggling to rebuild, and a community is demanding answers about how such a tragedy could happen—and whether it could have been prevented.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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