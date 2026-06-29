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Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist

Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist

Get ready for the Raymond & Brown Tour with the complete opening night setlist from Chris Brown and Usher's three-hour concert in Denver.

Published on June 29, 2026
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Usher "The UR Experience" Tour - Los Angeles
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Friday June 26, Chris Brown and Usher kicked off their Raymond & Brown (R&B) Tour in Denver, Colorado, at Empower Field at Mile High. The three-hour concert was a dream come true for not only R&B lovers but Chris Brown and Usher fans. The icons performed some of the biggest hits of their careers.

TRENDING: Can’t Miss Concerts Coming To Dallas Summer 2026

Take a look at the setlist from their performance so you can be prepared when they come to a city near you!

TRENDING: Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Chris Brown – Party ft. Usher, Gucci Mane

Usher – Yeah! ft. Lil Jon, Ludacris

Usher – Caught Up

Usher – U Don’t Have To Call

Usher – Love in This Club ft. Young Jeezy

Usher – Bad Girl

Chris Brown – Poppin

Chris Brown – Wall To Wall

Chris Brown – Deuces

Chris Brown – Loyal

Chris Brown- Go Crazy

Chris Brown – Look at Me Now

Chris Brown – For The Moment 

Chris Brown – Run It!

Usher – Superstar 

Usher – U Remind Me

Usher – My Way

Usher – You Make Me Wanna

Usher – My Boo

Usher – Trading Places

Usher- Lovers And Friends 

Usher – Burn 

Chris Brown – Residuals

Chris Brown – It’s Not You It’s Me

Chris Brown – Fallin

Chris Brown – Heat

Chris Brown – Warm Embrace

Chris Brown – Something In The Water

Chris Brown – Privacy

Chris Brown – Yo 

Chris Brown – Ain’t No Way 

Chris Brown – Say Goodbye

Chris Brown – Don’t Judge Me

Chris Brown – She Ain’t You

Chris Brown – Under The Influence

Usher – Seduction

Chris Brown – Back To Sleep

Chris Brown – Feel Something

Usher – Nice & Slow

Chris Brown – It Depends (Raymond Remix)

Usher – There Goes My Baby

Chris Brown – Wet the Bed

Chris Brown – Take You Down

Usher – OMG 

Usher – Good Kisser

Usher – No Limit 

Usher – Climax

Usher – Confessions

Usher – Superstar

Chris Brown – Ayo

Chris Brown – Obvious

Chris Brown – Kiss Kiss 

Chris Brown – With You

Chris Brown – Forever

Chris Brown – No Guidance

Chris Brown – New Flame

Chris Brown & Usher R& B Tour Setlist was originally published on majic945.com

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