Listen Live
Close
Local

9 Kids Detained in Viral Trend in Johnson County

Nine kids have been detained in Johnson County in relation to a viral "door-kicking" trend in which teenagers stomp on the doors of random homes.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Nine kids have been detained in Johnson County in relation to a viral “door-kicking” trend in which teenagers stomp on the doors of random homes.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a spike in these incidents over the past few weeks, prompting extra patrols in affected areas.

“These actions are not harmless pranks—they cause property damage, create fear for homeowners, and can quickly escalate into dangerous situations,” the sheriff’s office said.

During these increased patrols, nine juveniles were detained for curfew violations. Deputies say patrols will continue throughout the county.

Deputies are also asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect caught on camera participating in the trend. The person was wearing a sweatshirt that appears to read “IRON.” Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email crimetips@johnsoncountysheriff.com.

Dark silhouette of a person standing in a dimly lit setting.
Source: FOX 59

“Our goal is simple: protect our residents, prevent further property damage, and ensure everyone in our community feels safe,” the office said. “We encourage parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about this trend. Please remind them that what may seem like a joke on social media can have serious consequences, including criminal charges, injury, or worse.”

9 Kids Detained in Viral Trend in Johnson County was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Dozing Donald Trump Caught Sleeping Again In Oval Office

Hip-Hop Wired
Latto x D'USSE Event Photos

Latto Claps Back At Charleston White Over 21 Savage “Side Chick” Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk’s Legal Team Push Back Against Prosecutors Using Music Video In Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Carmine Agnello leaves federal court after sentencing on fraud charges

John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Denied Kidney Donation Bid

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  tonyapendleton

Toni Braxton Celebrates 2nd Wedding Anniversary By Posting Wedding Photos Without Birdman

Comments
Usher and Issa Rae Super Bowl LVIII Interview
43 Items
DFW  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Party With a Purpose: Fat Daddy Talks Music, HBCUs, and His Upcoming Performance on the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

RIH-Freshing! Rihanna Radiates On ELLE’s September Cover As A Dior Darling, Dutifully Described As A 'Full Sensory Experience'

Comments
Closeup of several gourmet hamburger sliders with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings, arranged on a plate with colorful flowers.
82 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Dallas Restaurant Weeks 2026: List of Participating Restaurants

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close