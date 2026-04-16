Listen Live
Close
DFW

How the Iran War Could Affect Your Wallet in North Texas

Gas prices are rising, but don’t panic—here’s how the Iran war could impact your wallet in North Texas.

Published on April 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
US-GAS-ECONOMY
Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

You may be hearing a lot about the war in Iran and wondering, “What does that have to do with me?” The short answer: it mostly affects your money—not your safety.

Right now, the biggest impact is at the gas pump. Iran is in a region that supplies a large portion of the world’s oil. When there’s conflict, oil prices often go up because supply can be uncertain. That’s why gas prices in North Texas have been rising and could continue to go up if the conflict lasts longer.

When gas prices rise, other prices can follow. It costs more to transport food, clothes, and everyday items, so businesses may raise prices to keep up. This is what people mean when they talk about “inflation.”

You might also notice higher interest rates sticking around a little longer. That can affect things like car loans, credit cards, and mortgages—making it a bit more expensive to borrow money.

The good news? Experts say this isn’t expected to cause a major economic crisis in the U.S. Most believe the economy will slow down slightly, but not collapse. People are still spending money, working, and keeping things moving.

For North Texas specifically, there’s a small upside: local energy companies can benefit when oil prices go up, which helps support jobs in the region.

So what should you do? Keep it simple—budget a little extra for gas, be mindful of spending, and avoid panic. If the conflict eases, prices could settle back down.

This situation may pinch your wallet, but it’s something most families can prepare for—not fear.

Sources:

CNBC

Reuters

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Caught Reciting & Remixing Fake Bible Verse From 'Pulp Fiction'

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Says Staples Trip Was To Print Lyrics, Not Contracts

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

Usher & Chris Brown's Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

Comment
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Kanye Postpones Upcoming France Concert After Marseille Mayor Says Ye Isn’t Welcome: ‘I Don’t Want To Put My Fans In The Middle Of It’

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
27 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

25 Chris Brown and Usher Setlist Predictions for R&B Tour

Comment
Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

Keke Palmer, Anderson .Paak, Coco Jones & More Honored On Time 100 ‘Most Influential People’ List

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close