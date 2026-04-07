Downtown Dallas Bomb Scare Ends with All Clear

Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

A tense situation in downtown Dallas Tuesday afternoon ended with relief after police confirmed a suspected bomb threat was not credible.

The incident began near the El Centro campus of Dallas College on the 900 block of Pacific Avenue. According to authorities, officers initiated a traffic stop involving a black SUV when they noticed something suspicious inside the vehicle. That discovery led to concerns about a possible explosive device.

As a precaution, the campus was placed on lockdown, along with the nearby Bank of America Plaza. Dallas police quickly responded, deploying the bomb squad to assess the situation.

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Chopper footage showed bomb technicians carefully approaching the vehicle and eventually breaching the trunk. A bomb-sniffing dog was also used to sweep the surrounding area, including nearby vehicles.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., authorities began clearing the scene, removing crime tape and reopening parts of the area. Officials later confirmed the vehicle and the suspicious package were cleared, and no explosive threat was found.

The driver of the vehicle is now in custody, facing charges related to obstructing the roadway.

While the immediate danger has passed, the incident caused major disruptions throughout downtown. Roads near Elm and Lamar were shut down, and DART service in the area was temporarily halted. Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes as crews worked to restore normal traffic flow.

Police say the situation remains under investigation.

Source: WFAA

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