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Dallas politics messy again… GOP chair steps down

Allen West resigns after flipping voting rules, chaos, and a no-confidence storm in Dallas

Published on April 16, 2026
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Allen West is out as chair of the Dallas County Republican Party—and the exit didn’t come quietly.

Just a month after winning reelection, West resigned after weeks of internal drama tied to how Dallas County should run its elections. According to county officials, he personally notified election administrators Wednesday afternoon that he was stepping down, ahead of a planned vote that could’ve pushed him out anyway.

So what sparked all this tension? Voting rules—and a whole lot of confusion.

Earlier this year, the party voted to ditch countywide voting and move to precinct-based voting for the March primary. The idea sounded simple on paper, but Election Day turned messy fast, with reports of more than 12,000 voters showing up at the wrong locations and an estimated tens of thousands potentially affected.

After that chaos, West reversed course and signed a contract to return to countywide vote centers for the May runoff. That decision didn’t sit well with some party members, who were already frustrated and reportedly preparing a no-confidence vote.

Critics argued the flip-flop created division, while West reportedly said the change was meant to avoid more confusion, legal issues, and potential voter disenfranchisement.

Either way, the internal fight escalated quickly—and now he’s officially stepped aside.

The party has announced that Tami Brown Rodriguez will serve as acting chair as leadership regroups and focuses on the upcoming elections.

A statement from the party thanked West for his leadership and said they’re now focused on “winning in November,” but behind the scenes, it’s clear the transition has been anything but smooth.

Dallas politics: where even the voting rules come with plot twists.

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