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Rihanna Makes History Again with Record-Breaking Milestone

Rihanna hits a major career milestone, proving her impact is timeless—even as fans continue to anticipate her next era.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Rihanna did it again. No rollout, no album, no warning—just casually breaking records like it’s part of her daily routine.

Rihanna is now the first woman in history to surpass 200 million RIAA singles certifications, clocking in at 200.5 million units. Mind you… she hasn’t dropped an album in almost ten years. That’s not just impressive—that’s unreal.

She’s currently sitting at No. 3 of all time, right behind Drake and Morgan Wallen, proving once again that her catalog is doing heavy lifting on its own. Hits like “Umbrella,” “We Found Love,” and “Don’t Stop the Music” are still running up numbers like they just dropped last week.

And let’s talk about it—her last album, ANTI, came out in 2016. Since then, we’ve gotten a Super Bowl performance, a couple soundtrack moments, and billionaire boss moves across beauty and fashion. She’s been outside… just not in the studio like we want.

Now we love this for her. Badly. This is icon behavior. Hall of Fame energy. She’s built a legacy that literally sustains itself.

But also… let’s be real.

The Navy is hungry.

Rihanna has said the next project has to reflect her growth and won’t be anything predictable—and we respect that. Take your time, make it great. But at this point, the wait has turned into a personality trait for fans.

We’re proud. We’re celebrating. We’re running the classics back.

…but we’re also like: sis, drop the album.

Sources:

Rollng Stone

People Magazine

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