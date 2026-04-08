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Honey Baby Whips Up Homemade Boudin Balls

Honey Baby crafts her own tasty boudin balls from scratch..but does she know the recipe?

Published on April 8, 2026
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Honey Bxby’s official music journey began around 2019, when she started sharing her songs and performances on Instagram and other platforms. Her breakout moment came with her EP 3 Words, 8 Letters, released in 2023, which featured her early hits and helped catch the attention of industry insiders.


She went on to sign with Rebirth/Atlantic Records, giving her work wider distribution and support in the music industry. One of her standout singles, “Touchin’”, became a fan favorite and led to even bigger opportunities, including a remix collaboration with hip‑hop legend Busta Rhymes.


Honey also had a moment on the national stage when she performed on the Amplified stage at the 2023 Soul Train Awards, a key milestone for a new artist breaking into broader public attention.



With millions of streams and increasing buzz, Honey Bxby isn’t just another voice in R&B — she’s becoming one of the genre’s most talked‑about emerging talents. Her work on projects like Raw Honey and collaborations with major artists are positioning her for even bigger stages in the years ahead.


Whether she’s commanding a live performance or dropping a candid clip online, Honey brings a presence that feels both sweet and unapologetically real — a mix that’s helped her stand out in a crowded field.

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