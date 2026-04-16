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Yella Beezy Previews New Music as Trial Approaches

Dallas rapper teases new track while facing serious legal challenges ahead of a high-profile trial.

Published on April 16, 2026
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Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is stepping back into music mode—while also facing one of the most serious moments of his life.

Recently, Beezy previewed a new track titled “Lord Protect Me,” sharing a short video filmed at home and signaling that an album is on the way. The post hinted at upcoming features and marked a clear return to releasing music, even as he remains under house arrest.

The song itself leans heavy into personal loss and pressure. In the snippet, Beezy references the deaths of both his parents and the emotional toll it’s taken, while also acknowledging his current legal situation.

That context matters. Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is currently awaiting trial in connection to the 2020 killing of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. Prosecutors allege he was involved in a murder-for-hire plot tied to the case. Beezy has denied the allegations and continues to fight the charges in court.

The case has deeply impacted Dallas’ hip-hop scene, especially given the history and speculation that surrounded both artists before Mo3’s death. For many locally, this isn’t just news—it’s personal.

In the meantime, a judge has allowed Beezy limited studio access, giving him one day a week to record under strict conditions. That decision has made it possible for him to continue working on music, even with the trial now expected to begin later this year.

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