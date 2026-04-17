Ms. Josey Ortiz Brings “Mad Love” Back to the Culture

Love is a decision, commitment, and process, not just a feeling or chemistry.

The tour provides a space for open dialogue, shared experiences, and personal growth.

It aims to break cycles of unhealthy love models and teach intentional, lasting relationships.

Some interviews just feel like conversation… and then some feel like alignment.

My sit-down with Ms. Josey Ortiz was one of them ones.

From the moment we tapped in, it was clear—this ain’t just somebody throwing an event. This is a woman on a mission to redefine how we look at love, relationships, and building together.

And yeah… it went amazing. 💯



More Than Love — It’s “Mad Love”

Ms. Josey Ortiz is the creator and producer behind the Mad Love Tour, a curated relationship panel built to spark real conversations about love in today’s world.

But this ain’t your typical “relationship goals” type talk.

This is:

The real conversations

The uncomfortable truths

The growth, healing, and accountability

She’s creating a space where people can talk about:

What it actually takes to thrive as a couple

How to navigate challenges without losing each other

And how to celebrate wins together

When she broke it down during the interview, you could feel it—this was personal.



A Needed Conversation in Today’s Culture

Let’s keep it real… relationships today? They be going through it.

Between social media pressure, lack of communication, and people not really knowing themselves first, a lot of folks are out here guessing when it comes to love.

That’s why what Josey is building matters.

She spoke on how love isn’t just a feeling—it’s a decision, a commitment, and a process. And more importantly, she emphasized that building together requires intention.

Not just vibes. Not just chemistry.

But real work.



The Mad Love Tour Experience

The Mad Love Tour is pulling up April 19th at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, and it’s shaping up to be a powerful experience.

This isn’t just a panel… it’s a room full of:

Leaders

Couples

Culture shapers

People who actually want better for themselves and their relationships

Expect real dialogue, shared experiences, and perspectives that hit home whether you’re:

Single

Dating

Or building with somebody already

And from what Josey shared, the goal is simple:

You don’t leave the same way you came in.



Why This Matters

One thing that stood out in our convo—Josey isn’t just talking about love… she’s talking about breaking cycles.

A lot of us grew up not really seeing healthy love modeled the right way. So now we out here trying to figure it out in real time.

The Mad Love Tour is about changing that.

It’s about:

Learning how to communicate better

Understanding your partner deeper

And building something that actually lasts



The Energy Is Different

I’ve done a lot of interviews… but this one?

This one felt like purpose.

Josey Ortiz is building something bigger than an event. She’s building a movement centered around intentional love.

And if the interview was any indication…

April 19th is about to be one of those nights you needed, whether you knew it or not.



💬 Tap In

If you’re in Dallas, don’t miss this.

Pull up. Bring your partner. Bring your questions.

Or just bring yourself and be open to growth.

Because love done changed…

but maybe it’s time we change with it.

