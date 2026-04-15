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NRG Stadium's Name to Revert Back to Reliant Stadium

NRG Stadium’s Name to Revert Back to Reliant Stadium

Published on April 15, 2026
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United States Training Session - Gold Cup 2025: Final
Source: A general exterior view of NRG Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the United States Training Session and Press Conference at NRG Stadium on July 5, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

HOUSTON — NRG Stadium, home to the Houston Texans and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, will be going back to being named Reliant Stadium, according to Reliant Energy. The company made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

According to the post, the name change takes effect in august, returning the stadium to its original name after its construction was completed in 2002. The stadium changed its name to NRG Stadium in 2014. NRG Energy had acquired Reliant Energy in 2009.

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The name change is reportedly something Houstonians have been asking for since the name change in 2014. According to a press release, a survey said 90% of Houston-area customers supported a return to the Reliant name, according to Fox 26 Houston.

“This isn’t just a stadium, an announcer said in Reliant Energy’s social post. “This is where we come together to turn moments into memories. This story belongs to Houston. Shaped by the people and the energy that have filled these seats for 25 years.”

RELATED: Texans Potentially Eyeing Plans for New Stadium

NRG Park will also be reverting back to the Reliant name, as Reliant Park, according to Fox 26 Houston. The name change was approved by the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation.

There’s no official word if NRG Astrodome will join in the rebrand as well, at the present moment, but it would be no surprise if it too reverted to the “Reliant Astrodome” name.

The timing for the name change conveniently coincides with the NRG signage being removed from the stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026. FIFA doesn’t allow stadiums to use corporate names that are not official sponsors of the World Cup. The stadium will be known as “Houston Stadium” during the tournament.

NRG Stadium’s Name to Revert Back to Reliant Stadium was originally published on 93qcountry.com

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