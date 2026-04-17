Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

National Crawfish Day Deals In Dallas

Celebrate National Crawfish Day in Dallas with the best deals, discounts, and Cajun seafood specials across the city.

Published on April 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo
Spicy crayfish in rich aromatic sauce
Source: ctktiger1018 / Getty

If you’re in Dallas and craving bold flavors, you’re in luck; today is National Crawfish Day, making it the perfect excuse to dig into some spicy, flavorful goodness. 

From laid-back seafood spots to high-energy Cajun kitchens, Dallas is offering limited-time deals, discounted boils, and specials you can’t miss.

Crawfish served up any way you like, check out these Dallas restaurants that are serving up fresh batches of crawfish and vibes all day long.

TRENDING: Best Places To Get Crawfish In DFW

TRENDING: Super Hot Pics Of Nia Long

BB’s Tex-Orleans

Bayou City Seafood & Pasta

Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.

Tasty Tails

Capt. Benny’s

Fish City Grill

BoomShack Dallas

Green Light Social Dallas

Half Shells Seafood Grill

Dodie’s Rockwall

MudBugs Bar & Grill

Sweet Irene Seafood & Crawfish

Hillside Social

Crab Pot Boil House & Oyster Bar

Nate’s Seafood

Pier88 Boiling Seafood & Bar Dallas

Mr. Cajun’s Daiquiri

National Crawfish Day Deals In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Caught Reciting & Remixing Fake Bible Verse From 'Pulp Fiction'

Hip-Hop Wired
Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Ming Li, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

Pooh Shiesty’s Lawyer Says Staples Trip Was To Print Lyrics, Not Contracts

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown Hosts LIV on Sunday

Usher & Chris Brown's Joint R&B Tour Sparks Excitement, But Also Plenty of Backlash

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
34 Items
Music  |  tethomas

Usher & Chris Brown Tour Dates Drop For R&B Stadium Tour

Comment
Radio One Exclusives  |  paige.boyd

Usher & Chris Brown Announce Joint “Raymond & Brown” Tour

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Win tickets to see Lil Wayne!
Contests  |  emartinezione

Win Tickets To See Lil Wayne!

Comment
24:02
Education  |  imjeremiahjones

How HBCU Aware Fest Is Empowering Our Future

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close