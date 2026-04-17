National Crawfish Day Deals In Dallas

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If you’re in Dallas and craving bold flavors, you’re in luck; today is National Crawfish Day, making it the perfect excuse to dig into some spicy, flavorful goodness.

From laid-back seafood spots to high-energy Cajun kitchens, Dallas is offering limited-time deals, discounted boils, and specials you can’t miss.

Crawfish served up any way you like, check out these Dallas restaurants that are serving up fresh batches of crawfish and vibes all day long.

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