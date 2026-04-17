National Crawfish Day Deals In Dallas
If you’re in Dallas and craving bold flavors, you’re in luck; today is National Crawfish Day, making it the perfect excuse to dig into some spicy, flavorful goodness.
From laid-back seafood spots to high-energy Cajun kitchens, Dallas is offering limited-time deals, discounted boils, and specials you can’t miss.
Crawfish served up any way you like, check out these Dallas restaurants that are serving up fresh batches of crawfish and vibes all day long.
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BB’s Tex-Orleans
Bayou City Seafood & Pasta
Kajun Konnextion Group Inc.
Tasty Tails
Capt. Benny’s
Fish City Grill
BoomShack Dallas
Green Light Social Dallas
Half Shells Seafood Grill
Dodie’s Rockwall
MudBugs Bar & Grill
Sweet Irene Seafood & Crawfish
Hillside Social
Crab Pot Boil House & Oyster Bar
Nate’s Seafood
Pier88 Boiling Seafood & Bar Dallas
Mr. Cajun’s Daiquiri
National Crawfish Day Deals In Dallas was originally published on majic945.com