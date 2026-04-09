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T.I. Earns Gold Certification With “Let Em Know”

Published on April 8, 2026
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Atlanta rap legend T.I. is proving he still has plenty left in the tank. The veteran MC recently hit a major milestone as his latest single “Let Em Know,” produced by Pharrell Williams, officially earned RIAA Gold certification.

Released in early 2026, the track quickly gained momentum, racking up over 500,000 units in sales and streams—enough to secure its Gold status. (Instagram) What makes the achievement even more impressive is that “Let Em Know” has been one of the standout records of the year, even climbing to the top of Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and becoming one of T.I.’s biggest radio hits in over a decade. (The Source)

The Pharrell-produced record blends a classic Southern rap energy with a polished, modern bounce, reminding fans why T.I. has remained a key figure in hip-hop for over 20 years. The song also marks his highest-charting solo effort in years, signaling a strong return to form as he gears up for his upcoming album Kill The King. (The Source)

With “Let Em Know” already going Gold and still gaining traction, T.I. is once again showing his longevity in the game—proving that even in a new era of rap, the King of the South can still deliver hits that move the culture.

T.I.
Source: Gregory Bojorquez / Getty

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