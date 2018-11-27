New Music
New Music: Shy Glizzy – “Live Up To The Hype” [VIDEO]

Here’s some new music by the D.C. representer Shy Glizzy titled “Live Up To The Hype.” Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

