RCA Signed Artist Goldlink Talks DMV, Working With Shy Glizzy and More

farlinave
DMV rapper @GoldLink just stopped by for a 🔥interview with @vedaloca. The soft-spoken singer talks signing with RCA, working with #ShyGlizzy, and more. Watch the [EXCLUSIVE] full interview below, courtesy of TheBeatDfw.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

