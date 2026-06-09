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Finesse Mitchell Brings Atlanta Heart and Sharp Takes to The Morning Hustle

Comedian and SNL alum Finesse Mitchell pulled up to The Morning Hustle to trade jokes and have real talk ahead of his comedy show at City Winery Atlanta. The visit mixed high energy with serious moments, all wrapped in love for his hometown.

Mitchell leaned into his Atlanta roots, repping Frederick Douglass High School and Southwest Atlanta. He pushed back on the idea that the city is dangerous, joking about people warning him “don’t ride the MARTA.” For him, the biggest misconception about Atlanta is that it’s violent, when really it’s home.



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The conversation turned to comedy culture. Mitchell defended Kevin Hart over the recent roast, saying folks shouldn’t expect him to “check somebody in the moment.” He also shared a wild story about meeting Kanye West at Dave Chappelle’s LA pop-up, praising the Sofi Stadium concert before admitting he was “glazed over” and missed the controversy in the room.



Things got heavier when talk shifted to politics. Mitchell weighed in on the Colbert, Kimmel, and Fallon shake-ups, criticized Trump, and raised concerns about healthcare and hospital closings. His best line cut deep with humor: “My health care is called be careful insurance.” On comedians, he kept it honest. He praised Tisha Campbell’s transition and respected T.I.’s hard work, but warned newcomers, “Don’t get into comedy and then you out in two months.”



Mitchell closed by promoting his City Winery Atlanta show, plus his comedy special “Slightly Offensive.” Calling himself “a comics comic,” he reminded fans that good is good, no matter where the laughs come from.

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Finesse Mitchell On The Politics of Comedy & America was originally published on themorninghustle.com