Most common causes behind t-bone car accidents on busy roads

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Some common causes of T-bone car accidents are running red lights, failing to yield the right of way, distracted driving, and speeding through intersections.

T-bone accidents, also known as side impact collisions, are among the most dangerous types of vehicle crashes on the road, according to road accident statistics. The front of one vehicle strikes the side of another, often forming a “T” shape at the point of impact, hence the name.

The reason why they are so dangerous is that the sides of the vehicles provide less protection than the front or rear of the vehicles, which means this kind of accident can result in serious injuries and significant damage.

As a driver, understanding why these accidents happen can help you prevent them from occurring to you and thus save you from injury and unnecessary expenses.

Running Red Lights

Intersections are particularly dangerous when motorists try to beat changing traffic signals or intentionally ignore red lights. When one vehicle legally enters an intersection and another drives through against the signal, side-impact collisions can happen within seconds.

With busier intersections that have heavy traffic and people rushing to get home in the evenings, these kinds of accidents can become even more common. It’s important to stay calm when driving and avoid rushing through intersections, especially when it’s yellow or red, emphasizing busy road safety for drivers.

Failing to Yield Right of Way

Drivers are expected to yield at:

Intersections

Stop signs

Left turns

Merging lanes

Certain traffic situations

When motorists misjudge timing or assume another vehicle will stop, side-impact accidents become more likely. Left-turn situations are especially common scenarios for T-bone car accidents.

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Distracted Driving

T-bone collision prevention starts with avoiding distracted driving at all costs. It claimed 3,208 lives and injured 315,167 Americans in 2024, according to the NHTSA.

There’s really no reason to be chatting on your phone when driving on dangerous and busy roads.

At intersections, distractions are particularly dangerous because drivers must monitor traffic signals, pedestrians, surrounding vehicles, and right-of-way rules simultaneously. Even a few seconds of inattention can cause a driver to enter an intersection unsafely and trigger a T-bone car accident.

Speeding Through Intersections

Never, ever speed through intersections. No matter how late you are to work or an event, always drive safely and calmly through intersections, particularly. Car accident prevention can only happen if you avoid intersection driving hazards, of which there are many.

Drivers traveling too fast may have difficulty stopping when traffic signals change or when another vehicle unexpectedly enters the intersection.

T-Bone Car Accidents Are Preventable

There’s no reason for drivers to be getting into T-bone car accidents, especially if they avoid all the common causes and are alert and calm while driving, and slow down through intersections.

Your safety, your loved one’s safety, and the safety of everyone else on the roads depend on this, so you must pay attention. Don’t chat on your phone while driving through intersections or at any other time. T-bone collision prevention starts with you.

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