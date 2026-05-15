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Top 12 Photos Of Cooper Flaggs Girlfriend, Arianna Roberson

Arianna Roberson is a Duke women’s basketball player and McDonald’s All-American from a strong basketball family, including her brother, former NBA standout Andre Roberson.

Published on May 15, 2026
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NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Sacramento
Source: Tanner Pearson / Getty

Arianna Roberson is an emerging star in women’s college basketball who plays center for the Duke Blue Devils. The 6-foot-4 player is from San Antonio, Texas, she was one of the top recruits in the country coming out of high school, earning McDonald’s All-American honors and selection to elite showcases like the Nike Hoop Summit due to her dominant two-way play, rebounding, and shot-blocking ability .

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After arriving at Duke, Roberson’s early college career was briefly delayed during to injury, but she has since returned and become a key presence for the Duke University’s basketball team. In the 2025–26 season, she’s averaging around 8 points, 5–6 rebounds, and over a block per game while playing solid minutes as a freshman contributor.

Before college, she was a standout high school player at Clark High School in Texas, where she helped lead her team to a state championship and earned multiple district and state honors for her scoring, rebounding, and defense . She also has international experience in USA Basketball youth competitions, adding to her reputation as a high-level prospect on both ends of the floor.

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She is the younger sister of former NBA player Andre Roberson, who spent most of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and built his reputation as an elite perimeter defender—he even made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2017. He played in the league for several years and is still active professionally overseas.

That basketball connection runs deep in her family. Her father also played college basketball at New Mexico State, and multiple members of the Roberson family have played sports at a high level. Because of that, Arianna grew up around serious basketball training, film study, and competitive environments, which helped shape her game early on.

Overall, Roberson is viewed as a developing frontcourt anchor for Duke with strong defensive upside, improving offensive consistency, and a high ceiling as her college career progresses.

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