Win a Chance To Sip, Snack , Screen With 97.9 The Beat

Source: Radio One / Urban One

All summer long, we’ve been bringing back those unforgettable, back-in-the-day summer vibes with the Adult Summer Camp – and we have one last stop, and don’t worry we’re ending our summer activities in the A/C! Join 97.9 The BEAT on Wednesday, July 29 for SIP, SNACK & SCREEN at Studio Movie Grill Dallas. Starting at 5 PM, enjoy Happy Hour specials, a live DJ, giveaways, games, and chances to win tickets to some of the biggest concerts and events. Then at 7:30 PM, catch a FREE screening of Coming to America! Seats are limited, so text SMG to 24042 and secure your spot today!