Rickey Smiley Is Returning To 97.9 The Beat DFW

DFW market shaped Rickey Smiley's rise to national fame through his popular morning show on 97.9 The Beat.

Celebrities like David Banner, 50 Cent, and Tony Romo congratulate Smiley on his homecoming to the Dallas station.

Loyal DFW fans eagerly await Smiley's return, seeing him as a voice representing their community.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Rickey Smiley is returning to 97.9 The Beat in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where his career first launched. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show kicks off Monday at 5AM on 97.9 The Beat, bringing the nationally syndicated radio host back to the city he credits for putting him on the map — with celebrity congratulations from David Banner, 50 Cent, and Tony Romo.

It started with one city. One station. One morning show. Before Rickey Smiley became a nationally syndicated radio host heard in more than 70 cities, before the Marconi Awards and the TV series and the sold-out comedy tours — there was Dallas-Fort Worth. There was 97.9 The Beat.

Now, the man who helped build morning radio in DFW is making his return. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is coming back to 97.9 The Beat, and Triple D, Funky Town, and AG Town are about to feel it starting Monday at 5AM.

How Did DFW Shape Rickey Smiley’s Career?

DFW did not just support Rickey Smiley early in his career — it launched it. Rickey joined 97.9 The Beat (KBFB) as the station’s morning show host back in 2003, bringing his signature prank calls, humor, and community-centered energy to the Dallas-Fort Worth airwaves.

The show hit immediately. South Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington — all of DFW tuned in. By 2008, Rickey had signed a syndication deal to take the show nationwide through Syndication One, a radio division of Radio One. That deal expanded the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to urban and urban adult contemporary stations across the country — all rooted in the foundation built right here in DFW.

Rickey himself put it simply: “DFW was the city that put me on the map.”

That is not rhetoric. It is radio history. The energy, loyalty, and love that Dallas-Fort Worth gave to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show during those early years are a direct reason why the show grew into the nationally recognized program it is today.

Which Celebrities Congratulated Rickey Smiley on His Return?

When news of Rickey’s return broke, the congratulations came fast — and from some heavy names.

David Banner, the Grammy-nominated rapper and producer, was among the first to send his blessings. His message was personal and direct: “What’s up, Ricky? This your boy, David Banner, man. Bless you. Congratulations.”

50 Cent, one of the most recognized names in hip-hop history, also weighed in: “Yo, what’s up? It’s the kid 50 Cent, congratulating Rickey Smiley.”

Then came a name that carries serious weight specifically in DFW — Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS sports analyst. Romo delivered a direct message to the market: “This is Tony Romo. I want to congratulate Rickey Smiley for doing it big on 97.9 The Beat.”

Three figures. Three different worlds — hip-hop, entertainment, and the NFL. All united in recognizing what this return means.

What Are Dallas-Fort Worth Fans Saying About Rickey Smiley Coming Back?

The community response has matched the celebrity energy. Fans who listened to the original run of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on 97.9 The Beat remember exactly what that show meant to their mornings.

“Back in ’03, I listened to Rickey Smiley’s Morning Show here in South Dallas. I love him.”

That kind of loyalty — two decades strong — speaks to what Rickey built during his first run on The Beat. The show was not just entertainment. It was a morning ritual for DFW listeners who wanted to start their day with laughter, culture, and a voice that felt like it belonged to their community.

“Smiley got it going on. He’s representing the streets. He represents the people of Dallas-Fort Worth.”

That representation matters. Rickey Smiley’s show has always reflected the culture of the cities it serves — and DFW is no different.

Why Does Rickey Smiley’s Return to 97.9 The Beat Matter?

There is a difference between a radio host landing a new market and a radio host returning home. This is the latter.

Rickey Smiley did not discover DFW. DFW discovered him. The station, the listeners, and the culture of the market helped shape what the Rickey Smiley Morning Show became on a national level. Returning to 97.9 The Beat is not just a business move — it is a full-circle moment.

“Man, God is good. Now I got the opportunity to bring the show back to where it all started.”

97.9 The Beat (KBFB) has long been one of Dallas-Fort Worth’s leading urban contemporary radio stations. As the flagship home for hip-hop and R&B in the market, it is the right stage for a show of this caliber. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show returning to The Beat brings a nationally recognized voice back to the station where that voice first found its stride.

What Can DFW Listeners Expect from the Rickey Smiley Morning Show on 97.9 The Beat?

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is one of the most recognized morning radio programs in the country. Currently syndicated across more than 70 cities, the show blends comedy, prank calls, community conversations, and entertainment news into a format that has earned Rickey two Marconi Awards — the highest honor in radio — for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year (2017 and 2021).

Here is what DFW listeners need to know:

Station: 97.9 The Beat (KBFB), Dallas-Fort Worth

97.9 The Beat (KBFB), Dallas-Fort Worth Start Date: Monday

Monday Time: 5AM

5AM Format: Morning show featuring comedy, prank calls, news, hip-hop culture, and community conversations

Whether you are in Triple D, Funky Town, or AG Town, tune in Monday morning. Set your alarm. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is back where it belongs.

Rickey Smiley and DFW: A Legacy That Never Left

Rickey Smiley is a comedian, actor, author, and two-time Marconi Award-winning radio host. His career spans more than three decades, from humble beginnings at The Stardome comedy club in Birmingham, Alabama, to a nationally syndicated show heard from Atlanta to Seattle, from Baltimore to Portland.

But no city in that journey carries the weight of DFW. This is where the show went from local to legendary. This is the market that gave the Rickey Smiley Morning Show its identity, its audience, and its momentum.

On Monday at 5AM, that story gets a new chapter — and 97.9 The Beat is the place to hear it.

Triple D. Funky Town. AG Town. He’s back. Catch the Rickey Smiley Morning Show every weekday morning, starting at 5AM on 97.9 The Beat.