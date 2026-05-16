Listen Live
Close
DFW

NorthPark Mall’s AP x Swatch Drop Had Dallas Going Wild

Over 700 people packed NorthPark Center for the AP x Swatch drop before safety concerns shut the release down completely.

Published on May 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FRANCE-SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-CONSUMERS-WATCHES
Source: DIMITAR DILKOFF / Getty

Dallas showed up deep for the new Audemars Piguet x Swatch “Royal Pop” collection release at NorthPark Center — and things got so packed the store had to shut sales down for safety reasons.

Reports say more than 700 people lined up at NorthPark hoping to get their hands on the highly anticipated collaboration. Videos online showed massive crowds, long lines, and chaotic moments as collectors and resellers rushed to secure the watches before they sold out.

The hype surrounding this release has been unreal nationwide, with similar scenes happening in Atlanta, New York, Orlando, and even Milan where police reportedly stepped in to manage crowds. But Dallas is no stranger to watch madness. When Swatch released its original MoonSwatch collection, NorthPark also saw hundreds of people flooding the mall and lining up overnight.

What makes the “Royal Pop” collection so wanted is the mix of luxury and accessibility. The collection reimagines the legendary AP Royal Oak design into colorful Bioceramic pocket watches worn on calfskin lanyards. There are 8 pop-inspired colorways, plus a first-ever hand-wound Sistem51 movement with a 90-hour power reserve.

Retail prices started around $400 to $420, but resale prices online are already climbing between $1,400 and $3,000 depending on the colorway.

Swatch has reminded customers the collection is not limited edition, meaning more releases are expected. So Dallas… respectfully… nobody should be risking a trip to jail over a watch drop.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Word? : 'GTA 6' Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West x Drink Champs

Kanye West Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Following Antisemitism Controversy

Hip-Hop Wired
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake Drops Iceman, Maid of Honour & Habibti, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Entourage' - Red Carpet
DFW  |  bigbink

WIZ KHALIFA WINNING WEEKEND IN SOUTH DALLAS !!!!!!

Comment
Drake
Music  |  tethomas

Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth”

Comment
Police Line Do Not Cross - Police tape crime scene picture
Breaking News  |  tethomas

Human Remains Found Behind Former Home of Missing Texas Boy

Comment
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

RIH-Laaaaax Y'all: Rihanna Gives Fans Some RIH-lief From Unrelenting Pregnancy Rumors

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close