NorthPark Mall’s AP x Swatch Drop Had Dallas Going Wild

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Dallas showed up deep for the new Audemars Piguet x Swatch “Royal Pop” collection release at NorthPark Center — and things got so packed the store had to shut sales down for safety reasons.

Reports say more than 700 people lined up at NorthPark hoping to get their hands on the highly anticipated collaboration. Videos online showed massive crowds, long lines, and chaotic moments as collectors and resellers rushed to secure the watches before they sold out.

The hype surrounding this release has been unreal nationwide, with similar scenes happening in Atlanta, New York, Orlando, and even Milan where police reportedly stepped in to manage crowds. But Dallas is no stranger to watch madness. When Swatch released its original MoonSwatch collection, NorthPark also saw hundreds of people flooding the mall and lining up overnight.

What makes the “Royal Pop” collection so wanted is the mix of luxury and accessibility. The collection reimagines the legendary AP Royal Oak design into colorful Bioceramic pocket watches worn on calfskin lanyards. There are 8 pop-inspired colorways, plus a first-ever hand-wound Sistem51 movement with a 90-hour power reserve.

Retail prices started around $400 to $420, but resale prices online are already climbing between $1,400 and $3,000 depending on the colorway.

Swatch has reminded customers the collection is not limited edition, meaning more releases are expected. So Dallas… respectfully… nobody should be risking a trip to jail over a watch drop.

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