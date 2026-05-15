WIZ KHALIFA WINNING WEEKEND IN SOUTH DALLAS !!!!!!

Wiz Khalifa has a strong connection with Dallas, where his shows are legendary experiences.

97.9 The Beat is running a promotion with a special Wiz Khalifa mini mix to give away tickets.

The outdoor Dos Equis Pavilion setting is expected to make this one of the biggest events of the holiday weekend.

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The city is already heating up for Memorial Day Weekend, but things are about to go to another level because Wiz Khalifa is officially pulling up to South Dallas for a major takeover at Dos Equis Pavilion — and fans across DFW are getting ready for one of the biggest vibes of the summer!

According to Wiz himself, Dallas has always shown him major love throughout his career, and every time he touches down in the Metroplex, the energy goes crazy. From packed-out shows to fans screaming every word, Wiz says Dallas always feels like home. That’s why this Memorial Day Weekend concert is expected to be absolutely legendary.

And if you want to be inside the building, 97.9 The Beat is making sure listeners have exclusive access all weekend long! The Beat is giving away tickets during special on-air moments, and listeners have to stay locked in because the winning opportunity could happen at any second.

One of the hottest parts of the entire promotion is the special Wiz Khalifa mini mix created by the one and only DJ Wire. The mix is loaded with classic Wiz anthems, fan favorites, party records, and surprise blends designed to turn the city all the way up. The second listeners hear that “slappin” mini mix hit the airwaves, that’s the cue to call in and try to win tickets instantly.

Fans are already talking online about the concert because everybody knows a Wiz Khalifa show is never just a concert — it’s an experience. From the lights and visuals to the crowd energy and nonstop singalongs, the atmosphere is expected to be unmatched. Wiz has built one of the strongest fan bases in hip-hop over the last decade, and his catalog is packed with records that changed the culture.

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The crowd at Dos Equis Pavilion can expect massive reactions when Wiz performs classics like “Black and Yellow,” “We Dem Boyz,” “Up,” and “Mesmerized.” Every generation of fans has a Wiz song connected to a memory — whether it’s high school parties, summer road trips, college kickbacks, or just vibing with friends late at night. His music has always carried that feel-good energy that brings people together.

The outdoor setting at Dos Equis is also expected to make the show even bigger. Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas always brings people outside, and this concert could easily become one of the most talked-about events of the entire holiday weekend. Fans from Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and all over North Texas are expected to pull up early, tailgate, and turn the entire venue into one giant celebration.

Wiz Khalifa has remained one of hip-hop’s most consistent artists because he understands how to connect with fans through music, lifestyle, and positivity. Whether he’s dropping hits, motivating people to chase success, or simply bringing good vibes everywhere he goes, his shows continue to attract huge crowds worldwide.

Now Dallas gets its turn again — and if history repeats itself, this will be one unforgettable night. So keep those radios locked on 97.9 The Beat weekend, listen closely for that exclusive DJ Wire Wiz mini mix, and be ready to call fast. Because The Beat is getting listeners UP CLOSE to one of the livest shows of the year

LISTEN TO WIN YOUR WIZ TICKETS AT THESE TIMES!!!!

SATURDAY – 10AM , 1PM, 3PM, 7PM , 8PM

SUNDAY – 11AM, 2PM, 4PM, 7PM