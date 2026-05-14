Human Remains Found Behind Former Home of Missing Texas Boy

Human remains found at former home of missing boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez

Mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh charged with capital murder, fled to India

Noel's remains never found, mother deemed incompetent to stand trial

Source: N/A / n/a

On Thursday, the FBI, Everman police, and Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office announced that human remains were found behind the former home of missing 6 year old Noel Rodriguez Alvarez.

Everman police chief Al Brooks gave a statement and said, “During a lawfully authorized search operation at the former residence of Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, human remains were discovered. Those remains are now in the custody of the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which is doing a forensic examination and working toward an official identification,” he went on to say

TRENDING: The Biggest Dallas News Stories Of 2026

“I do want to be clear, no official identification has been made as of yet.”

The announcement followed an intense Tuesday and Wednesday search behind the young boy’s former home, located in the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive.

Late Wednesday night, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that there was evidence found during the operation.

On Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the day, officials focused on the property where Noel once lived with his family. Aerial footage taken from the area showed investigators sifting through dirt in the backyard.

By midday, the search team began focusing on a specific area, eventually moving canopies to cover holes as more specialized equipment and trailers arrived at the scene.

While the police chief of everyman chief ai brooks stated previously that Tuesday’s search was a routine part of the investigative process with no new leads, the discovery of evidence on Wednesday shifted the momentum of the case.

TRENDING: Interesting Facts About Dallas You Probably Didn’t Know

What happened to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez?

Baby Noel was last seen alive in the fall of 2022, though authorities were not alerted to his disappearance until March 2023. Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, who is his mother, was charged with capital murder.

Love Breaking News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Investigators say that his mom, Rodriguez-Singh, originally told the police that Noel was living in Mexico with his biological father. However, she, her husband, and Noel’s six siblings fled to India just two days later, and baby Noel was not with them.

TRENDING: White Louisiana Republican Allegedly Tells Black Democrat, ‘Shut Up, Boy’

Following their travel, mother Rodriguez-Singh was added to the FBI’s top ten most wanted list and was captured in India last August. Last month, a Tarrant County judge ruled her incompetent to stand trial and ordered her to a state mental health facility. While Noel is presumed dead, his remains have never been found.