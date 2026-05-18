Legendary Mavericks players shared wisdom and experiences to motivate the next generation of leaders.

Respected championship coaches emphasized discipline, hard work, and character development beyond just sports.

The event showcased the excellence and impact of Southern Dallas schools, going far beyond trophies and accolades.

A Celebration of Southern Dallas Excellence

There was a whole lot of pride, legacy, and inspiration in the building as James Madison High School hosted a powerful event titled “EMBRACING THE CHAMPIONS OF THE SOUTH.” The celebration brought together championship coaches, legendary athletes, community leaders, students, and supporters from all across Dallas to honor the winning culture being built throughout Southern Dallas schools.

Hosted by Dallas media personality Spaceboifresh alongside the official MC of the Dallas Mavericks, Chris Arnold, the event felt bigger than basketball. It was about legacy, discipline, leadership, and showing the next generation what greatness looks like up close.

Mavericks Legends Pull Up to Inspire the Youth

One of the biggest moments of the day came when the Dallas Mavericks organization brought out retired players and staff, including Mavericks legend Rolando Blackman. Students had the chance to hear wisdom directly from people who helped shape the culture of basketball in Dallas and beyond.

The energy in the gym was electric as students listened, asked questions, and soaked in knowledge from individuals who have truly lived the game at the highest levels.

Championship Coaches Share Wisdom and Leadership

The room was filled with some of the most respected coaches in the city, including 6-time state champion and retired athletic director James Mays of South Oak Cliff High School. Coaches from powerhouse schools across Dallas came together not just to celebrate championships, but to encourage the next generation of leaders.

Special guests included:

Cedric Griffin – Head Boys Basketball Coach, Lincoln High School

Ashley Greer – Girls Basketball Coach, Lincoln High School

Antoine Thompson – Head Boys Basketball Coach, South Oak Cliff High School

Andrea Riley – Head Girls Basketball Coach, DeSoto High School

Lyndon Love – Head Boys Basketball Coach, David W. Carter High School

Phillip Thomas – Girls Varsity Head Basketball Coach, James Madison High School

Tyeshia Freeman – Varsity Head Cheer Coach, James Madison High School

Olivia Williams – Junior Varsity Head Cheer Coach, James Madison High School

Gerald Smith – Head Boys Basketball Coach, James Madison High School

Ed Turner – Dallas Independent School District Board of Trustees

Building More Than Athletes

Throughout the program, one message stayed clear: Southern Dallas has champions. Not just on the court, but in classrooms, communities, and leadership positions. The coaches poured wisdom into the students and reminded them that discipline, hard work, accountability, and belief in yourself can open doors far beyond sports.

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These coaches continue to build young men and women into future leaders, helping shape confidence, character, and purpose along the way.

Southern Dallas Continues to Set the Standard

To every school that brought home championships and every coach continuing to lead these young athletes the right way — salute. The impact goes far beyond trophies and banners. Southern Dallas continues to prove that greatness lives here.

The event was a reminder that when schools, communities, and mentors come together, real change happens. Students were able to witness excellence in real time from people who look like them, come from similar backgrounds, and found ways to succeed through dedication and perseverance.

Closing the Event With Community and Competition

The celebration ended on a high note with a pickup basketball game featuring students and basketball players, bringing the entire event full circle with energy, laughs, and community togetherness.

From legendary basketball figures to championship coaches and rising student athletes, “EMBRACING THE CHAMPIONS OF THE SOUTH” was truly a powerful moment for the city.

Big thank you to James Madison High School for having Spaceboifresh be a part of such a meaningful and inspiring event celebrating the true Champions of the South.