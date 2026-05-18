Pure Social Memorial Weekend Block Party

Memorial Day weekend event marks the official start of summer in Dallas.

Party features live DJs, live entertainment, and Pure Social's signature food and cocktails.

Grown and stylish crowd expected to attend in summer-ready attire.

Source: Radio One / Urban One

Summer 2026 starts now.

Tickets are available here

Saturday, May 24

4PM – 9PM

Summer starts HERE. Join Pure Social Bar & Grill as we team up with 97.9 The Beat, and Magic 94.5 for the ultimate Memorial Day Weekend FunDAY experience

Hosted by Jazzi Black from 97.9 The Beat and Queen Indy Bee from Magic 94.5, this all-day outdoor experience brings together live bands, high-energy DJs, great people, and the signature Pure Social vibe everyone will be talking about.

The Infamous DJ Phil will be on the mix to celebrate the official start of Summer Fundays 2026.

Expect:

• Live DJs & live entertainment

• Upscale outdoor block party vibes

• Pure Social signature food & cocktails

• Grown Summer Dress Code Vibes (We have the right to turn anyone away)

• The hottest Memorial Weekend crowd in Dallas

📍 Pure Social Bar & Grill

401 W. George Bush Hwy, Suite 126

Richardson, TX 75080

There’s a certain energy that only Memorial Day Weekend can bring. The music gets louder, the fits get cleaner, the city feels alive again, and everyone is searching for the one event that officially kicks off the summer. This year, that moment belongs to Summer Fundays: The Block Party Edition at Pure Social.

North Dallas is preparing for a holiday experience designed for the culture, powered by familiar voices and unforgettable vibes. Leading the charge are Jazzi Black from 97.9 The Beat and Queen Indy Bee from Magic 94.5 — two personalities known for setting the tone across the city and bringing the community together through music, culture, and energy.

But this isn’t just another holiday gathering.

This is the kind of event where the atmosphere starts before you even walk through the door. The block will be alive with live bands, high-energy DJs, specialty cocktails, food trucks, and Pure Social’s signature menu creating a full sensory experience built for summer lovers, music fans, and anyone looking to be exactly where the city is buzzing.

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DJ Phil will be on the mix delivering the kind of set that keeps crowds moving from day into night. Around Dallas nightlife circles, his reputation speaks for itself. If you know, you know.

Summer Fundays is designed for those who appreciate both energy and experience. It blends upscale vibes with block-party freedom, creating the perfect setting for Dallas’ grown and stylish crowd. Expect sundresses, statement heels, crisp summer fits, and a crowd that understands the assignment.

More importantly, expect FOMO from anyone who misses it.

As cities across the country search for the perfect summer kickoff, Dallas may already have its answer. Summer Fundays at Pure Social is shaping up to be more than a party — it’s becoming the event people will reference all season long.

Pure Social Memorial Weekend Block Party was originally published on majic945.com