Things Invented in Texas That Most People Never Knew About

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When most people think about Texas, they picture horses, tumbleweeds, cowboy culture, football, barbecue, massive highways, and larger- personalities. But beyond its famous stereotypes, Texas has quietly become one of the most innovative states in America. Over the years, inventors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and creators from Texas have developed products and ideas that completely changed the way people live around the world.

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From the invention of the microchip that powers smartphones and computers to frozen margarita machines, laser tag. Texas has played a major role in shaping modern life. Many everyday items and systems people use without a second thought were either invented, improved, or popularized in the Lone Star State.

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Whether it was through technology, food, entertainment, medicine, or transportation, Texas has produced innovations that reached far beyond state lines and became global staples. Some of these inventions are famous, while others are surprising hidden gems that most people never realized started in Texas.

check out these Things that were Invented in Texas That Most People Never Knew About: