Things Invented in Texas That Most People Never Knew About
- Texas has produced many inventions that changed the world, from microchips to frozen margaritas.
- Texas inventors have made significant contributions to technology, food, entertainment, medicine, and transportation.
- Texas has a rich history of entrepreneurship and innovation that extends far beyond its famous stereotypes.
When most people think about Texas, they picture horses, tumbleweeds, cowboy culture, football, barbecue, massive highways, and larger- personalities. But beyond its famous stereotypes, Texas has quietly become one of the most innovative states in America. Over the years, inventors, engineers, entrepreneurs, and creators from Texas have developed products and ideas that completely changed the way people live around the world.
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From the invention of the microchip that powers smartphones and computers to frozen margarita machines, laser tag. Texas has played a major role in shaping modern life. Many everyday items and systems people use without a second thought were either invented, improved, or popularized in the Lone Star State.
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Whether it was through technology, food, entertainment, medicine, or transportation, Texas has produced innovations that reached far beyond state lines and became global staples. Some of these inventions are famous, while others are surprising hidden gems that most people never realized started in Texas.
check out these Things that were Invented in Texas That Most People Never Knew About:
Frozen Margaritas
Invented by Mariano Martinez in Dallas using a modified soft-serve machine.
Fajitas
Popularized by Mexican ranch workers in South Texas before becoming a restaurant staple.
Corn Dogs
One of the earliest versions of the corn dog was introduced at the State Fair of Texas.
Dr Pepper
Created in Waco in 1885, and is older than Coca-Cola.
Blue Bell Ice Cream
Started in Brenham and became one of America’s most beloved regional ice cream brands.
Fritos
Charles Doolin created these iconic corn chips in San Antonio in 1932.
The Hughes Drill Bit
Developed by Howard Hughes Sr. in Houston in 1909, this two-cone rotary drill bit revolutionized the oil and gas industry.
Laser Tag
Laser tag was invented in Dallas, Texas created by Entrepreneur George Carter III in 1977 after watching Star Wars.
Liquid Paper
Liquid Paper was invented in Dallas, Texas by Bette Nesmith Graham in 1951 Graham was an executive secretary at Texas Bank & Trust.
Handheld Calculator
The first handheld electronic calculator was invented in Dallas, Texas, by a team of engineers at Texas Instruments led by Jack Kilby, along with Jerry Merryman and James Van Tasse.
Microchip
Was invented by Jack Kilby at Texas Instruments in Dallas. This invention helped create modern computers and smartphones.
Hennessey Venom GT
The Hennessey Venom GT was invented, designed, and developed in Sealy, Texas by Hennessey Performance Engineering. While the vehicles were conceptualized and their twin-turbo V8 engines built in Texas.
Dell Computers
Houston, Texan native Michael Dell helped launch the personal computer revolution in the 1980s with the creation of the Dell Computer Corporation.
SXSW
Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas.
H-E-B
H-E-B is a Texas-based supermarket chain that began in 1905 when Florence Thornton Butt moved her family to Kerrville, Texas.
Schlitterbahn
The first of the Schlitterbahnparks was created in New Braunfels and opened in 1979.
Tito’s Vodka
Tito’s Handmade Vodka was founded in 1997 by Tito Beveridge in Austin, Texas.
St. Arnolds Beer
Saint Arnold Brewing Company started in 1994 in Houston, Texas, It was named after named after Saint Arnulf of Metz the patron saint of brewing.
Things Invented in Texas That Most People Never Knew About was originally published on majic945.com