Texas Runoff Guide: What DFW Voters Need To Know

Source: John Moore / Getty

Texas voters are heading back to the polls as early voting officially begins for the May 26 runoff election. These races will help decide who advances to the November general election — and in some cases, who could ultimately represent Texas in Congress and statewide offices.

Key Dates

Early Voting: May 18 – May 22

Runoff Election Day: Tuesday, May 26

Texas law requires candidates to receive more than 50% of the vote during the primary election to win outright. If no candidate reaches that mark, the top two candidates move on to a runoff.

Key Races To Watch

One of the biggest races in Texas is the Republican U.S. Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. The race has become one of the most talked-about political battles in the country and could shape the future direction of the Republican Party in Texas.

Texans will also vote in major statewide runoff races for attorney general. Republicans are deciding between Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton, while Democrats will choose between Dallas state senator Nathan Johnson and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski.

DFW voters may also see local runoff races on their ballots, including city council, judicial and county positions.

Make A Plan Before You Vote

Before heading to the polls, make sure you:

Bring a valid photo ID and plan ahead for wait times.

Runoff elections often have lower turnout, which means every vote carries even more weight. Texas voters have a chance to shape what happens in November — but only if they show up.

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