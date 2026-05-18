Listen Live
Close
DFW

Texas Runoff Guide: What DFW Voters Need To Know

Texas runoff voting starts today, and some of the state’s biggest political races could be decided before November even arrives.

Published on May 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Senate Candidate James Talarico Holds Primary Night Event
Source: John Moore / Getty

Texas voters are heading back to the polls as early voting officially begins for the May 26 runoff election. These races will help decide who advances to the November general election — and in some cases, who could ultimately represent Texas in Congress and statewide offices.

Key Dates
Early Voting: May 18 – May 22
Runoff Election Day: Tuesday, May 26

Texas law requires candidates to receive more than 50% of the vote during the primary election to win outright. If no candidate reaches that mark, the top two candidates move on to a runoff.

Key Races To Watch

One of the biggest races in Texas is the Republican U.S. Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton. The race has become one of the most talked-about political battles in the country and could shape the future direction of the Republican Party in Texas.

Texans will also vote in major statewide runoff races for attorney general. Republicans are deciding between Chip Roy and Mayes Middleton, while Democrats will choose between Dallas state senator Nathan Johnson and former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski.

DFW voters may also see local runoff races on their ballots, including city council, judicial and county positions.

Make A Plan Before You Vote

Before heading to the polls, make sure you:

CHECK YOUR VOTER REGISTRATION

FIND POLLING LOCATION NEAR YOU

DALLAS SAMPLE BALLOT

TARRANT SAMPLE BALLOT

DENTON SAMPLE BALLOT

COLLIN COUNTY SAMPLE BALLOT

Bring a valid photo ID and plan ahead for wait times.

Runoff elections often have lower turnout, which means every vote carries even more weight. Texas voters have a chance to shape what happens in November — but only if they show up.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
Grand Theft Auto VI

Word? : 'GTA 6' Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

Hip-Hop Wired
Kanye West x Drink Champs

Kanye West Inks Deal With Israeli Businessman Following Antisemitism Controversy

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Sacramento
13 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

Top 12 Photos Of Cooper Flaggs Girlfriend, Arianna Roberson

Comment
Drake
Music  |  tethomas

Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth”

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
Celebrity News  |  imannmilner

Happy Birthday, Ms. Jackson! Janet Jackson Celebrates 60th With Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close