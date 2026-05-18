Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for another highly anticipated NFL season, and fans everywhere are ready to see how America’s Team stacks up against this seasons challenging lineup of opponents.
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From heated NFC East rivalries to prime-time showdowns and marquee road games and holiday games, the full Cowboys schedule is packed with must-watch matchups that could shape their playoff hopes.
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Below, you’ll find the complete Dallas Cowboys football schedule, including dates, kickoff times, locations, and key games to circle this season.
Sunday Night Football, September 13th
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys Vs New York Giants 7:20PM
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Sunday, September 20th
Week 2: Dallas cowboys Vs Washington Commanders 3:25PM
International Game, September 27th
Week 3: Dallas cowboys Vs Baltimore Ravens 3:25PM
Sunday, October 4th
Week 4: Dallas cowboys Vs Houston Texans 12:00 PM
Thursday Night Football, October 8th
Week 5: Dallas cowboys Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM
Sunday Night Football, October 18th
Week:6 Dallas Cowboys Vs GreenBay Packers 7:20 PM
Monday Night Football, October 26th
Week 7: Dallas Cowboys Vs Philadelphia Eagles 7:15PM
Sunday, November 1st
Week 8: Dallas Cowboys Vs Arizona Cardinals 12:00 PM
Sunday, November 8th
Week 9: Dallas Cowboys Vs Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM
Sunday, November 15th
Week 10: Dallas Cowboys Vs San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM
Sunday, November 22nd
Week 11: Dallas Cowboys Vs Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM
Thursday, November 26th (Thanksgiving Day Game)
Week 12: Dallas Cowboys Vs Philadelphia Eagles 3:30 PM
Monday Night Football, December 7th
Week 13: Dallas Cowboys Vs Seattle Seahawks 7:15PM
Week 14: Week of December 14, BYE WEEK
Sunday, December 20th
Week 15: Dallas Cowboys Vs Los Angeles Rams 3:25 PM
Sunday, December 20th
Week 16: Dallas Cowboys Vs Jacksonville Jaguars 7:20PM
Sunday, January 3rd
Week 17: Dallas Cowboys Vs New York Giants 12:00 PM
Week of Jan 6-13 Date TBD
Week 18: Dallas Cowboys Vs Washington Commanders TBD
FULL SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE
Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule was originally published on majic945.com