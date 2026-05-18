Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule

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The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for another highly anticipated NFL season, and fans everywhere are ready to see how America’s Team stacks up against this seasons challenging lineup of opponents.

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From heated NFC East rivalries to prime-time showdowns and marquee road games and holiday games, the full Cowboys schedule is packed with must-watch matchups that could shape their playoff hopes.

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Below, you’ll find the complete Dallas Cowboys football schedule, including dates, kickoff times, locations, and key games to circle this season.