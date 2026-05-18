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Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule

View the full Dallas Cowboys 2026 football schedule with every game matchup, kickoff time, and game day listed for the entire NFL season.

Published on May 18, 2026
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Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for another highly anticipated NFL season, and fans everywhere are ready to see how America’s Team stacks up against this seasons challenging lineup of opponents.

TRENDING: Dallas Cowboys Season Openers Over The Last 15 Years

From heated NFC East rivalries to prime-time showdowns and marquee road games and holiday games, the full Cowboys schedule is packed with must-watch matchups that could shape their playoff hopes.

TRENDING: Full List of Dallas Cowboys 2026 Draft Picks

Below, you’ll find the complete Dallas Cowboys football schedule, including dates, kickoff times, locations, and key games to circle this season.

Sunday Night Football, September 13th

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys Vs New York Giants 7:20PM

TRENDING: Dallas Cowboys Week 1 Matchup Announced

Sunday, September 20th

Week 2: Dallas cowboys Vs Washington Commanders 3:25PM

International Game, September 27th

Week 3: Dallas cowboys Vs Baltimore Ravens 3:25PM

Sunday, October 4th

Week 4: Dallas cowboys Vs Houston Texans 12:00 PM

Thursday Night Football, October 8th

Week 5: Dallas cowboys Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7:15 PM

Sunday Night Football, October 18th

Week:6 Dallas Cowboys Vs GreenBay Packers 7:20 PM

Monday Night Football, October 26th

Week 7: Dallas Cowboys Vs Philadelphia Eagles 7:15PM

Sunday, November 1st

Week 8: Dallas Cowboys Vs Arizona Cardinals 12:00 PM

Sunday, November 8th

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys Vs Indianapolis Colts 12:00 PM

Sunday, November 15th

Week 10: Dallas Cowboys Vs San Francisco 49ers 3:25 PM

Sunday, November 22nd

Week 11: Dallas Cowboys Vs Tennessee Titans 12:00 PM

Thursday, November 26th (Thanksgiving Day Game)

Week 12: Dallas Cowboys Vs Philadelphia Eagles 3:30 PM

Monday Night Football, December 7th

Week 13: Dallas Cowboys Vs Seattle Seahawks 7:15PM

Week 14: Week of December 14, BYE WEEK

Sunday, December 20th

Week 15: Dallas Cowboys Vs Los Angeles Rams 3:25 PM

Sunday, December 20th

Week 16: Dallas Cowboys Vs Jacksonville Jaguars 7:20PM

Sunday, January 3rd

Week 17: Dallas Cowboys Vs New York Giants 12:00 PM

Week of Jan 6-13 Date TBD

Week 18: Dallas Cowboys Vs Washington Commanders TBD

FULL SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE

Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 NFL Schedule was originally published on majic945.com

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