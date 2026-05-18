Listen Live
Close
Music

Star Gazing with B-Man: Dallas’ Young Star on the Rise

Star Gazing: B-Man Takes the Throne

Published on May 18, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • B-Man, a 10-year-old artist, is quickly gaining attention in the Dallas music scene with his talent and maturity.
  • His single 'Better Than Me' promotes self-confidence and encourages listeners to focus on their own growth.
  • B-Man's discipline, focus, and leadership beyond his years set him apart from other young artists.
BMAN 979 FLYER spaceboi
Source: Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore / Gabe “Spaceboifresh” Moore

A Young Phenomenon Taking Over the Metroplex

As the Dallas music scene continues to grow with fresh young talent, one name that’s quickly catching attention across the Metroplex is B-Man. At only 10 years old, the young artist is already proving that age doesn’t limit greatness when passion, confidence, and dedication are involved.

From performances across Texas to building a growing fanbase online and in person, B-Man is showing signs of becoming one of the next big success stories coming out of Dallas.

“Better Than Me” Brings a Powerful Message

B-Man’s newly released single “Better Than Me” featuring Mike Beezy delivers more than just a catchy record — it carries a strong message about confidence and self-worth.

The song encourages both kids and adults to stop comparing themselves to others and instead focus on becoming the best version of themselves. In a world where social media and outside opinions can make people question their value, B-Man reminds listeners that nobody is “better than you” when you stay focused on your own growth and purpose.

That kind of message coming from someone so young makes the record hit even harder.

Growing Up Around Music and Carrying the Torch

Music has always been around B-Man. Growing up with a father deeply connected to the music industry, he was introduced to studio sessions, performances, and the business side of entertainment at an early age. Now, he’s taking everything he’s learned and carving his own lane.

You can tell B-Man takes his craft seriously. Whether he’s in the studio or performing on stage, there’s a level of determination and focus that stands out immediately.

Discipline, Focus, and Leadership Beyond His Years

One thing that really separates B-Man from many young artists is how disciplined and attentive he is. He’s a very good listener, and it shows in the way he carries himself during performances and interviews. Watching him interact with his manager — who is also his father — you can see the respect, structure, and guidance behind the scenes helping shape him into a professional at such a young age.

That balance of talent, discipline, and leadership is rare, especially for somebody his age.

At the same time, B-Man continues to stay focused in school, maintaining good grades while balancing music, performances, and appearances across the state of Texas. That level of commitment speaks volumes about his future.

A Bright Future for Dallas’ Next Young Star

With confidence, talent, strong guidance, and a growing catalog of music, B-Man is definitely an artist to keep an eye on. Dallas continues producing young stars with major potential, and B-Man is proving he belongs in that conversation.

The future looks bright for the young artist as he continues to grow both personally and musically.

Look out for more on B-Man, and check out the interview below.

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup

Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

Hip-Hop Wired
XBOX

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Elite Eight - Sacramento
13 Items
Sports  |  tethomas

Top 12 Photos Of Cooper Flaggs Girlfriend, Arianna Roberson

Comment
Drake
Music  |  tethomas

Drake’s New Project Features A Song Titled “Fortworth”

Comment
Amazon Live Music with Snoop Dogg
30 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips?

Comment
US-LUXURY-RETAIL-AUDEMARS PIGUET-SWATCH
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

NorthPark Mall’s AP x Swatch Drop Had Dallas Going Wild

Comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close