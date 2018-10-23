Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Amari Cooper Traded To The Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

39 reads
Leave a comment
Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Source: Jazzi Black / Radio One

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders, was officially traded on Monday and will now be joining the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Cowboys are giving up their “2019 first-round pick.” The deal was brought about by football executives Stephen Jones and Reggie McKenzie.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Fans took to Twitter to discuss how they felt about the smart move.

Who do you think will benefit most in 2019, the Cowboys or the Raiders?

Source: ESPN

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Check Out These Former Dallas Cowboys (Photo Gallery)
Dallas Cowboys v Oakland Raiders
16 photos

The Latest:

amari cooper , DALLAS COWBOYS , Oakland Raiders

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
29 items
Dem A Bleach? : #LHHATL Star Spice Looks…
 10 hours ago
10.22.18
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: Teairra Mari Owes Actual Revenge Porn…
 11 hours ago
10.22.18
Clarence Thomas’ Supreme Court Dissent Paves The Way…
 12 hours ago
10.22.18
WWE Star Announces He Has Leukemia
 13 hours ago
10.22.18
5 Things To Watch For In Georgia’s First…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
15 items
Jersey Devil: Meet NJ Model & Sultry IG…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
T.I.’s Melania Trump Double Is Getting Death Threats…
 14 hours ago
10.22.18
Nipsey Hussle ft. Buddy “Status Symbol 3,” Jason…
 15 hours ago
10.22.18
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Kayne West Gave $73,540 to Amara Enyia
 15 hours ago
10.22.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B’s ASMR
 16 hours ago
10.22.18
A BAPE x EA Sports Collection Is Here…
 19 hours ago
10.22.18
No Chill: Brother Nature’s Foul Unearthed Tweets Spark…
 19 hours ago
10.22.18
Ty Dolla $ign @ 97.9 The Beat
Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih Just Dropped a…
 20 hours ago
10.22.18
Ella Mai
Ella Mai’s Making a ‘Trip’ Back to the…
 20 hours ago
10.22.18
36 items
Old Headass Tweets Have Twitter Debating About Canceling…
 21 hours ago
10.22.18
19 items
Torpedo Head Killer Rae Carruth Goes Free, Twitter…
 21 hours ago
10.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close