Amari Cooper Traded To The Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders, was officially traded on Monday and will now be joining the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Cowboys are giving up their “2019 first-round pick.” The deal was brought about by football executives Stephen Jones and Reggie McKenzie.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Fans took to Twitter to discuss how they felt about the smart move.

Dallas Cowboys: 5 reasons the Amari Cooper trade was a good move https://t.co/4yn2zAhffH pic.twitter.com/lTNHOpIgUR — The Landry Hat (@LandryHat) October 23, 2018

@dallascowboys Amari Cooper to Dallas. My brother is a die hard raider fan so I’ve had the chance to see a lot of cooper. This is good. Expensive but good. Perfect timing with the bye week. — Alex Mora (@venomdevil) October 23, 2018

Everyone hates this amari cooper trade I like it he’s a 24 year old receiver who has struggled the last couple years in an offense that primarily throws less than ten yards he is a vertical player who can resurge his career in Dallas — Jacrispy (@JFerrare) October 23, 2018

Sooooo Amari Cooper is a Dallas Cowboy now🤐 — Ethan Queen (@EthanQueen20) October 23, 2018

Tons of WRs have talent – they need instincts, discipline, versatility, adaptability, intelligence! Amari Cooper has been very inconsistent – hard to see him be much different with a different uniform – some terrific games, some no show games! 🤔🏈🏈🏈🤔 — Jay O. Spinner (@spinner_jayO) October 23, 2018

Dallas Cowboys: Michael Irvin: Amari Cooper is the missing piece to Cowboys becoming a Super Bowl contender | SportsDay https://t.co/sczOtNZ7el — Jeremiah P. for Americ✭s team 🇺🇸 ✭ (@4_americasteam) October 23, 2018

Amari Cooper was a good move for Dallas even if it’s for a 1st round. He’s a young proven player and they desperately needed an upgrade at the position. No different than picking Calvin Ridley first round last year — ɥƃnd ɹoʌəɹʇ (@TPugh01) October 23, 2018

Who do you think will benefit most in 2019, the Cowboys or the Raiders?

Source: ESPN

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: