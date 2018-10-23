Amari Cooper Traded To The Dallas Cowboys [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Amari Cooper, wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders, was officially traded on Monday and will now be joining the Dallas Cowboys. In return, the Cowboys are giving up their “2019 first-round pick.” The deal was brought about by football executives Stephen Jones and Reggie McKenzie.
Fans took to Twitter to discuss how they felt about the smart move.
Who do you think will benefit most in 2019, the Cowboys or the Raiders?
